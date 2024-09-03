Rubrik partners with Cisco to bolster cyber resilience

Rubrik and Cisco have announced a new partnership to enhance organizations’ cyber resilience and defense against cyber attacks that target critical data.

As part of the collaboration, Rubrik has joined Cisco’s SolutionsPlus program, while its security offering now integrates with Cisco XDR.

As part of the SolutionsPlus program, customers will have access to Rubrik’s range of products via Cisco’s Global Price List.

That includes the firm’s data security posture management (DSPM) offering, which works to proactively reduce the risk of data exposure and exfiltration across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments, as well as provide data visibility.

Cisco’s direct and channel sales network will also now offer Rubrik Security Cloud with Cisco Unified Computing Systems (UCS) and Cisco XDR, enabling joint customers to leverage validated architecture to mitigate ransomware and ensure boost business continuity.

Rubrik Security Cloud on Cisco UCS is tested and pre-engineered with Cisco Validated Designs and offers automated deployment, multi-site scaling, as well as lifecycle management thanks to Cisco Intersight.

In an announcement, the pair said the partnership will deliver unified computing, zero trust data security, and data resilience through a single, streamlined purchasing source.

“Complex, siloed systems create gaps in visibility that hinder operations and slow down organizations’ ability to detect and respond to threats,” said Jeremy Foster, senior vice president and general manager of Cisco Compute.

“Cisco and Rubrik are delivering threat detection and data context in one place, enabling security teams to effectively prioritize critical attacks and respond to them quickly.”

Cisco XDR integration

As well as joining SolutionsPlus, Rubrik now integrates with Cisco XDR to help enterprises swiftly identify targeted data attacks and implement secure recovery.

The fresh integration promises comprehensive threat coverage that provides unified visibility of customers’ environments, improved threat investigation and prioritization capabilities, as well as streamlined security and IT operations for recovery and restoration.

Organizations are also set to benefit from improved TCO and simplified lifecycle management, the pair added, with Cisco Intersight enabling deployment and tuned configuration of the Rubrik Data Management Platform on Cisco UCS Computing Infrastructure at global scale.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to providing unified, modern solutions on computing infrastructure that simplifies operations and empowers organizations to protect and derive more value from their data,” Foster added.