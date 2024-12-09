SonicWall and CrowdStrike team up to launch new MDR offering

SonicWall and CrowdStrike have teamed up to launch a new managed detection and response (MDR) offering designed to help MSPs equip SMBs with enterprise-grade security.

The collaboration pairs SonicWall’s managed security services with the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform’s endpoint detection and response capabilities to create a scalable AI-native solution.

In an announcement, SonicWall said the new MDR offering will help businesses tackle the increasing number of targeted and sophisticated cyber threats across the modern IT landscape.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CrowdStrike to deliver SMBs the best of both worlds: industry-leading AI-native endpoint security and the trusted, expert-managed services that SonicWall is known for,” said Bob VanKirk, SonicWall CEO and president.

“This collaboration underscores SonicWall’s commitment to empowering MSPs with the right blend of advanced security tools, expert support, and streamlined processes, enabling them to protect their SMB customers effectively and efficiently in today’s evolving threat landscape.”

SonicWall specializes in building, scaling, and managing security across cloud, hybrid, and traditional endpoints, offering protection across exposure points for remote, mobile, and cloud-enabled users.

CrowdStrike’s AI-native Falcon platform leverages the firm’s Security Cloud and AI technology to protect endpoints, workloads, identities, and data across the enterprise.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

By combining SonicWall’s security operations center (SOC) with CrowdStrike’s AI-powered capabilities, the pair said their new MDR solution will enable MSPs to both address complex security challenges and foster customer trust at a time when SMBs are facing increasingly sophisticated threats.

MSPs will be able to leverage comprehensive monitoring and threat hunting capabilities to provide security services without the need for extensive investment in infrastructure, the duo said.

Commenting on the partnership, Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said SonicWall’s presence in the SMB space, combined with its MSP support, made the partnership a “natural fit.”

“Together, we are providing MSPs with the solutions to deliver scalable, effective AI-powered cybersecurity that is easy to deploy and tailored to the unique needs of SMBs,” he said.

“This partnership underscores CrowdStrike’s mission to stop breaches and secure organizations of all sizes.”