CrowdStrike cuts the ribbon on AI-powered tools for SMBs

CrowdStrike has announced the release of CrowdStrike Falcon Go, an AI-powered cyber security solution designed to protect SMBs from ransomware and data breaches.

Powered by the firm’s AI-native Falcon platform, CrowdStrike said the offering creates an “easy button” to help organizations tackle modern cyber attacks that antivirus products may miss.

In an announcement, CrowdStrike’s chief business officer Daniel Bernard said the solution leverages the power of AI to bridge the gap between the effectiveness of existing antivirus software and the level of protection that businesses require.

“Cyber attacks and ransomware should be words that no SMB should ever worry about, but the failure of traditional antivirus products put these companies at risk,” he explained.

“The damages are often a company-ending event, encompassing business disruption, legal action and financial loss.

“Current SMB cyber security offerings leave this vast market segment underserved and under protected. Falcon Go is changing the game with AI-powered protection, a prosumer user experience and the outcome every business needs — stopping the breach.”

CrowdStrike said the release of Falcon Go brings a more cost-effective method of ensuring cyber resilience, freeing up staff to give their energy to other areas of the organization.

That’s largely due to the firm’s underlying AI-powered Falcon platform, which recently scored 100% ransomware protection with zero false positives in testing by SE Labs.

“It detected and blocked all attempted Windows ransomware attacks during testing while also earning a perfect 100% EDR rating,” CrowdStrike revealed in a company blog post.

“This is the second straight year that Falcon delivered 100% ransomware protection in this test.”

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Whitepaper) Read this analysis of the Cloud AI Developer Services market and discover how vendors measure up against each other



DOWNLOAD NOW

Now, the firm said its latest solution will bring immediate deployment through pre-configured protection, while a simple-to-use, unified home screen will display various factors – such as device protection, threat activity, and product efficacy.

Falcon Go also works to thwart data theft by providing full visibility and control of USB media.

Nate Kharrl, co-founder and CEO of security firm Spec, said Falcon Go enabled the firm to deploy and manage cyber security “in a few clicks.”

“CrowdStrike's commitment to stopping breaches and the AI capabilities of the Falcon platform give us the peace of mind we need to grow our business without worrying about cyber attacks," he said.