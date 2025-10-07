TD Synnex adds Boxphish security awareness training to UK&I portfolio

TD Synnex has struck a new agreement with Boxphish to equip UK and Ireland partners with the vendor's range of security awareness training solutions.

The distribution giant said the move will enable partners to add greater value for customers through Boxphish's subscription-based offerings.

The agreement includes initial and ongoing cybersecurity awareness training, as well as phishing simulations and dark web monitoring services that can be incorporated into a single, tailored solution. Customers can access this training via the cloud, complete with hands-on support by Boxphish's team of experts.

In an announcement, Scott Rogers, senior business unit director for security, UK, at TD Synnex, described Boxphish's solutions as "highly complementary" to the distributor's existing portfolio.

"Alongside the expertise and experience that we have within the TD Synnex UK security practice, it enables MSSPs and specialist security partners to offer an even more comprehensive set of options," he explained. "With Boxphish they can broaden their value proposition and provide what's become an essential element of an effective cybersecurity posture to their customers."

TD Synnex's security practice specializes in offering cybersecurity solutions and services, backed by a team of experts that assist partners at every stage of customer engagement and support, from initial needs assessments to the deployment of security solutions and their ongoing management.

Boxphish's interactive training is designed to boost users' knowledge and skills to identify and respond to phishing attempts, social engineering tactics, as well as a host of other common cyber threats. Back in June, the vendor achieved NCSC Assured Training Status, meaning the content it offers to customers has been reviewed and approved by cyber experts and governing bodies.

Commenting on the companies' agreement, Boxphish CEO, Nick Deacon Elliott, said the alliance will enable more partners across the UK and Ireland to offer its services to their customers.

"We'll be working closely with the TD Synnex security practice to ensure partners can maximise their potential with our awareness training, phishing simulation, and dark web services," he said.