Teleport partners with TD Synnex to tackle identity-focused cyber attacks

Secure infrastructure access specialist Teleport has announced a new partnership with global IT distributor TD Synnex.

The collaboration aims to broaden buying options for customers around the world as well as streamline the procurement of secure infrastructure access to enable heightened defense against identity-focused cyber attacks.

With the new TD Synnex agreement, VARs, MSPs, integrators, and resellers will be able to procure from a single source, making it easier for them to complete transactions with their customers, the firm said in an announcement.

"We are thrilled to partner with TD Synnex, a market leader in technology distribution and solutions,” commented Phil Simpson, vice president of alliances and strategic partnerships at Teleport.

“By leveraging TD Synnex’s extensive network and expertise, we can streamline business processes for our customers and provide greater agility in the adoption of solutions for protecting infrastructure from threat actors.”

Headquartered in Oakland, California, Teleport specializes in the provision of modern access to infrastructure, improving the efficiency of engineering teams, protecting infrastructure from cyber threats, as well as simplifying compliance and audit reporting.

The firm’s Teleport Access Platform is designed to provide customers with on-demand, least privileged access to infrastructure based on a foundation of cryptographic identity and zero trust, complete with built-in identity security and policy governance.

Customers can leverage streamlined access to computing infrastructure to protect their most critical assets from identity-based attacks, while simultaneously reducing operational overhead and improving engineer and workforce productivity.

By partnering with TD Synnex, the firm can now leverage the global IT distributor and solutions aggregator’s extensive network of more than 150,000 customers spanning more than 100 countries.

"TD Synnex is committed to uniting technology solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Day, TD Synnex’s senior vice president of new vendor acquisition and global solutions.

"With Teleport added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology.”