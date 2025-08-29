Hexaware partners with Replit to take secure 'vibe coding' to the enterprise

The new collaboration enables business teams to create secure, production-grade applications without the need for traditional coding skills

Female software developer coding in Python and JavaScript with code pictured on desktop computer screens in a home office.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Daniel Todd's avatar
By
published
in News

IT services and solutions provider Hexaware has announced a new strategic partnership with agentic AI software creation platform, Replit, to bring secure and governed ‘vibe coding’ to the enterprise.

The move will enable business users and engineers lacking coding experience to create their own secure, production-grade applications without compromising on compliance or security.

The partnership combines Hexaware’s digital innovation expertise with Replit’s natural language-based development platform, designed to support software creation and allow business teams beyond IT, such as sales and operations, to create no-code internal tools and prototypes at scale.

“Our mission is to empower entrepreneurial individuals to transform ideas into software—regardless of their coding experience or whether they're launching a startup or innovating within an enterprise,” explained Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit.

“Forward-thinking companies like Hexaware are exploring Replit to rapidly prototype, build internal tools, and address unique business challenges with custom software solutions.”

Secure vibe coding

On the security front, Hexaware said customers will have access to secure Vibe Coding environments that comply with IT policies while enabling “high-velocity innovation.”

Replit’s platform offers advanced features such as SSO, SOC2 compliance, private deployments, and role-based access controls, while Hexaware embeds enterprise-grade governance and security protocols directly into the development process.

With security in hand, product and design teams will be able to leverage Hexaware’s expertise in agile development to prototype new ideas and iterate at speed.

Sales, marketing, and operations teams can also build internal tools tailored to their specific workflow needs using Replit, eliminating the bottlenecks often associated with SaaS tools and long IT development queues.

Additionally, the partnership aims to free up users to focus on high-level logic and business decisions, with autonomous AI agents on hand to tackle the complex and time-consuming backend tasks typically undertaken by staff.

AI-first commitment

Hexaware said the collaboration with Replit forms part of its wider goal of pioneering secure, scalable, and transformative AI-first platforms geared towards helping enterprises achieve digital agility.

“This partnership underscores Hexaware’s commitment to democratizing software innovation with security and governance at its core,” explained Sanjay Salunkhe, Hexaware’s president and global head of Digital and Software Services.

“By combining our Vibe Coding framework with Replit’s natural language interface, we’re giving enterprises the tools to accelerate development cycles while upholding the rigorous standards their stakeholders demand.”

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

MORE FROM CHANNELPRO

TOPICS
Daniel Todd
Daniel Todd

Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.

A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.

He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸