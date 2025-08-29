Hexaware partners with Replit to take secure 'vibe coding' to the enterprise
The new collaboration enables business teams to create secure, production-grade applications without the need for traditional coding skills
IT services and solutions provider Hexaware has announced a new strategic partnership with agentic AI software creation platform, Replit, to bring secure and governed ‘vibe coding’ to the enterprise.
The move will enable business users and engineers lacking coding experience to create their own secure, production-grade applications without compromising on compliance or security.
The partnership combines Hexaware’s digital innovation expertise with Replit’s natural language-based development platform, designed to support software creation and allow business teams beyond IT, such as sales and operations, to create no-code internal tools and prototypes at scale.
“Our mission is to empower entrepreneurial individuals to transform ideas into software—regardless of their coding experience or whether they're launching a startup or innovating within an enterprise,” explained Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit.
“Forward-thinking companies like Hexaware are exploring Replit to rapidly prototype, build internal tools, and address unique business challenges with custom software solutions.”
Secure vibe coding
On the security front, Hexaware said customers will have access to secure Vibe Coding environments that comply with IT policies while enabling “high-velocity innovation.”
Replit’s platform offers advanced features such as SSO, SOC2 compliance, private deployments, and role-based access controls, while Hexaware embeds enterprise-grade governance and security protocols directly into the development process.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
With security in hand, product and design teams will be able to leverage Hexaware’s expertise in agile development to prototype new ideas and iterate at speed.
Sales, marketing, and operations teams can also build internal tools tailored to their specific workflow needs using Replit, eliminating the bottlenecks often associated with SaaS tools and long IT development queues.
Additionally, the partnership aims to free up users to focus on high-level logic and business decisions, with autonomous AI agents on hand to tackle the complex and time-consuming backend tasks typically undertaken by staff.
AI-first commitment
Hexaware said the collaboration with Replit forms part of its wider goal of pioneering secure, scalable, and transformative AI-first platforms geared towards helping enterprises achieve digital agility.
“This partnership underscores Hexaware’s commitment to democratizing software innovation with security and governance at its core,” explained Sanjay Salunkhe, Hexaware’s president and global head of Digital and Software Services.
“By combining our Vibe Coding framework with Replit’s natural language interface, we’re giving enterprises the tools to accelerate development cycles while upholding the rigorous standards their stakeholders demand.”
Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.
MORE FROM CHANNELPRO
- Nasuni targets fresh growth under revamped leadership team
- Monday.com expands partner program with new AI specializations
- Workday snaps up AI-powered conversation recruitment platform
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Stanford AI study shows AI is starting to take jobs, but wages aren't falling
News AI may already be impacting early-career jobs, particularly roles featuring tasks that can be automated like software developers or customer service, according to Stanford researchers.
-
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV monitor review
Reviews AOC delivers a keenly priced 32-inch 4K monitor with hardware calibration support and oodles of connectivity
-
Microsoft says AI is finally having a 'meaningful impact' on developer productivity – and 80% 'would be sad if they could no longer use it'
News Researchers at Microsoft wanted to demystify how AI is being used by software developers – their findings show the benefits are finally becoming clear.
-
Google's new Jules coding agent is free to use for anyone – and it just got a big update to prevent bad code output
News Jules came out of beta and launched publicly earlier this month, but it's already had a big update aimed at improving code quality and safety.
-
Using an older version of Python? You’re leaving ‘money and performance on the table’ if you don’t upgrade – and missing out on big developer efficiency gains
News New research from JetBrains shows a majority of enterprises are using a version of Python that’s a year or more older – and it's having a big impact on efficiency and performance.
-
Developers say AI can code better than most humans – but there's a catch
News A new survey suggests AI coding tools are catching up on human capabilities
-
84% of software developers are now using AI, but nearly half 'don't trust' the technology over accuracy concerns
News AI coding tools are delivering benefits for developers, but they’re still worried about security and compliance
-
Think AI coding tools are speeding up work? Think again – they’re actually slowing developers down
News AI coding tools may be hindering the work of experienced software developers, according to new research
-
OpenAI's plan to acquire AI coding startup Windsurf ended in disaster – here’s how the deal fell apart
News The acquisition by Cognition comes after a rumored $3bn offer from OpenAI fell through
-
AI coding tools are booming – and developers in this one country are by far the most frequent users
News AI coding tools are soaring in popularity worldwide, but developers in one particular country are among the most frequent users.