Hexaware partners with Replit to take secure 'vibe coding' to the enterprise

IT services and solutions provider Hexaware has announced a new strategic partnership with agentic AI software creation platform, Replit, to bring secure and governed ‘vibe coding’ to the enterprise.

The move will enable business users and engineers lacking coding experience to create their own secure, production-grade applications without compromising on compliance or security.

The partnership combines Hexaware’s digital innovation expertise with Replit’s natural language-based development platform, designed to support software creation and allow business teams beyond IT, such as sales and operations, to create no-code internal tools and prototypes at scale.

“Our mission is to empower entrepreneurial individuals to transform ideas into software—regardless of their coding experience or whether they're launching a startup or innovating within an enterprise,” explained Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit.

“Forward-thinking companies like Hexaware are exploring Replit to rapidly prototype, build internal tools, and address unique business challenges with custom software solutions.”

Secure vibe coding

On the security front, Hexaware said customers will have access to secure Vibe Coding environments that comply with IT policies while enabling “high-velocity innovation.”

Replit’s platform offers advanced features such as SSO, SOC2 compliance, private deployments, and role-based access controls, while Hexaware embeds enterprise-grade governance and security protocols directly into the development process.

With security in hand, product and design teams will be able to leverage Hexaware’s expertise in agile development to prototype new ideas and iterate at speed.

Sales, marketing, and operations teams can also build internal tools tailored to their specific workflow needs using Replit, eliminating the bottlenecks often associated with SaaS tools and long IT development queues.

Additionally, the partnership aims to free up users to focus on high-level logic and business decisions, with autonomous AI agents on hand to tackle the complex and time-consuming backend tasks typically undertaken by staff.

AI-first commitment

Hexaware said the collaboration with Replit forms part of its wider goal of pioneering secure, scalable, and transformative AI-first platforms geared towards helping enterprises achieve digital agility.

“This partnership underscores Hexaware’s commitment to democratizing software innovation with security and governance at its core,” explained Sanjay Salunkhe, Hexaware’s president and global head of Digital and Software Services.

“By combining our Vibe Coding framework with Replit’s natural language interface, we’re giving enterprises the tools to accelerate development cycles while upholding the rigorous standards their stakeholders demand.”

