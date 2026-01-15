Empowering customers in the AI era: The new role for partners

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping how businesses operate, and partners are becoming essential to guiding that transformation. It is streamlining workflows, accelerating decision-making, and transforming how teams create, analyze, and act on information.

As organizations embed AI more deeply across their operations, they are also creating new risks that move at a pace traditional security models cannot match. Adversaries are already using AI to scale attacks, automate intrusion attempts, and influence human behavior with greater precision.

This shift presents a major opportunity for partners. Customers need guidance on AI governance, the secure deployment of large language models (LLMs), and ways to integrate AI into existing workflows without increasing risk. Partners can expand into new service areas such as AI readiness assessments, secure agent deployment, identity protection for non-human identities, and the monitoring of AI-driven workflows.

Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) are especially well-suited to guide customers through this transition. They operate on the front lines of cyber defense, where speed and scale matter. With the right approach to AI, MSSPs can strengthen outcomes, reduce operational burden, and build new services that protect the intelligent systems customers now rely on. As customers mature in their AI adoption, partners must be ready for the next phase.

The evolution from generative AI to agentic AI is transforming the industry and will directly influence how partners develop services, navigate risks, and provide customer support moving forward.

The shift to agentic AI

The industry is evolving from generative AI to agentic AI – intelligent agents that can reason, decide, and act under human direction. These agents are already improving productivity, enhancing decision-making, and automating work that previously required significant human involvement.

But as organizations adopt these agents, they also expand their risk surface. Each agent becomes a new identity and a potential access point. The data, models, systems, and infrastructure behind them require the same monitoring and protection as any other enterprise asset. This naturally increases demand for partner expertise.

How partners support customers in the agentic AI era

Agentic AI allows partners to automate repetitive tasks, as well as triage, correlate, and investigate, so analysts can focus on high-value work. For MSSPs, this creates a force multiplier: improving detection and response, enhancing service quality, and expanding capacity without increasing headcount.

By combining human expertise with agents that operate at machine speed, partners can deliver faster, more effective managed security services.

As customers adopt AI agents, LLMs, and automated workflows, they also introduce new avenues for attack, from compromised identities to prompt-based manipulation. Partners play a critical role in helping customers understand and secure this intelligent infrastructure.

The bottom line

Speed defines the AI era. The partners who succeed will be those who help customers innovate with confidence. As AI becomes embedded in core business operations, partners have a central role in ensuring it is adopted responsibly and securely.

Partners that develop expertise in agentic AI, secure AI operations, and non-human identity (NHI) protection will differentiate their services and become indispensable to customers navigating the AI transition.