Kaseya shifts from AI ‘insights’ to autonomous action with new agentic platform

Kaseya has officially moved beyond AI advisory tools, unveiling its new "agentic" IT management platform.

The new platform, which is powered by a proprietary engine dubbed Kaseya Intelligence, was announced at the firm’s Connext event in Las Vegas. It is designed to break the cycle of "alert fatigue" by moving from AI that simply surfaces recommendations to a system that autonomously executes tasks across IT operations, security, and backup.

The company is positioning this as a fundamental architectural shift. It says that many vendors have spent the last year bolting AI features onto disconnected tools. This, Kaseya argues, is an approach that often backfires, providing inaccurate recommendations based on partial data.

"The industry doesn’t need another AI feature bolted onto a disconnected tool," said Rania Succar, CEO of Kaseya, in a statement.

"What MSPs and IT teams need is a platform that runs their operations, one that sees across every system, understands context, and acts autonomously. That’s what we’ve built. Kaseya Intelligence is the engine. The platform is the operating system. And the outcome is IT that manages itself."

Closing the loop with ‘agentic’ AI

The platform’s core differentiator is its scale. Kaseya Intelligence is trained on a massive, purpose-built dataset including over 1 billion help desk tickets, 3 exabytes of backup data, and 17 million managed endpoints.

Unlike standard AI layers that hand off tasks to humans, Kaseya’s new agentic approach seeks to "close the loop." By executing actions, such as triaging a ticket or containing a threat, and then validating the outcome, the platform aims to function as an operating system for IT rather than a collection of utilities.

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Dermot McCann, executive vice president and general manager for Kaseya in APAC and EMEA, talked about the need for this shift at the firm’s event in London earlier this month.

"You don't have time to be messing around with stuff,” he said. “Everybody is under pressure. Everybody's busy. Our role is to make sure that the technologies that you pay us for work in the way that you need them to work."

Three pillars of the new platform

The vision for this autonomous platform is being delivered through three major product launches unveiled today. First, the company introduced Agentic Digital Specialists, who are designed to handle high-volume, repetitive tasks. The first of these focuses on "Ticket Triage," a feature that automatically categorizes and routes incoming tickets, a process Kaseya claims can reduce downstream billing and routing errors by up to 80 percent.

The second pillar is Unified Cyber Resilience, a release that consolidates on-premises, SaaS, endpoint, and cloud backup into a single portal. By eliminating tool sprawl, the platform aims to provide AI-driven screenshot verification with 99.9 percent accuracy while offering expanded support for Azure and Hyper-V environments.

Rounding out the trio is Kaseya Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), which targets the complexity and high cost typically associated with traditional security operations.

This new SIEM correlates signals from more than 60 data sources to provide full-surface attack visibility. It is designed to be accessible to standard IT teams without requiring a dedicated staff of security engineers, featuring automated threat containment and 400-day out-of-the-box log retention to assist with compliance requirements.

An operating system, not a tool

The release signals a clear attempt by Kaseya to commoditize feature-based AI while claiming the high ground of autonomous operations.

"This is the difference between AI as a feature and AI as an operating system," the company stated in a press release detailing the launch. By embedding this intelligence across its entire portfolio, Kaseya aims to enable MSPs to scale their service delivery without the proportional need for human headcount.

"We notice that it wasn't architecturally possible to keep up with this emerging threat [using traditional tools]," McCann added. "We have to capture [innovation], then we have to put some structure around it, governance around it, and determine whether they fit in our roadmap. These types of technologies are really driven because our customers are saying, 'Can you do this for us?'"

With this launch, Kaseya is betting that the future of the MSP market won't be won by those who provide the best AI suggestions, but by those whose platforms can actually do the work.