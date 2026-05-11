Why reselling AI isn’t where MSP margins are made

For several years, vendors have pushed Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and integrators to sell AI. Yet, while enterprise demand for platforms like Azure OpenAI and AWS Bedrock is surging, the resale economics remain fundamentally unbalanced.

Gartner forecasts global IT spending will hit $6.15 trillion in 2026 , driven largely by an unprecedented appetite for AI infrastructure. However, this boom disproportionately benefits the hyperscalers and major SaaS vendors, capturing the direct licence revenue. Much of this growth is down to hyperscalers increasing their artificial intelligence (AI) compute capacity. John-David Lovelock, distinguished vice-president analyst at Gartner, said: “Demand from hyperscale cloud providers continues to drive investment in servers optimised for AI workloads.”

However, partners are left doing the heavy lifting of integration and day-to-day management for razor-thin margins. This dynamic is forcing a strategic rethink. Rather than chasing low-yield AI resell volumes, forward-thinking MSPs are turning the technology inward. By embedding AI to automate their own operations, service providers are transforming artificial intelligence from a low-margin SKU into a high-impact engine that drastically reduces their cost-to-serve.

The shift from selling AI to running on it

To reclaim profitability, the channel is shifting its focus inward. There is an argument that the industry is moving past generative chatbots and embracing "agentic AI", autonomous agents embedded directly into service desks, Network Operations Centres (NOC), and Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) workflows.

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Unlike basic query-answering bots, these systems are proactive. Agentic AI does not just answer questions; it takes actions, orchestrates workflows, and self-corrects. This represents a fundamental shift in the MSP business model. It turns AI from a low-margin resale product into an operational engine that drastically alters this cost-to-serve.

Early deployments, and recent IDC data on channel partners’ AI investments, suggest that automation and AI agents are already helping service providers handle more work per technician and improve response times. In this model, AI shifts the focus from chasing thin software resale margins to building higher‑value, AI‑enabled managed services.

Inside the AI-enabled service desk

The most immediate impact of agentic AI is felt at the service desk. At scale, AI copilots and agents are now capable of handling the majority of routine queries , from password resets and account changes to basic troubleshooting and Knowledge Base (KB) lookups.

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This automation of Tier 1 support deflects ticket volumes significantly. McKinsey & Company reported that AI-enabled customer service transformations typically result in a 40% to 50% reduction in service interactions and a more than 20% reduction in the cost-to-serve.

AI-assisted workflows are elevating junior staff to "Tier 1.5" technicians. With virtual agents now resolving up to 65% of initial contacts without human intervention , the AI acts as a sophisticated copilot, automating triage and surfacing remediation steps. This shift is profound: as Forrester notes, staff previously tethered to routine ticket logging are upskilled to focus on root-cause analysis and complex exception handling, moving the service desk from a reactive cost centre to a proactive, consultative partner.

Self-healing networks and the AI-driven NOC

Beyond the helpdesk, AI is redefining infrastructure management. The traditional NOC relies heavily on reactive alerts, but AI and policy-driven automations are enabling an era of autonomous remediation.

Modern tools can detect anomalies, pre-empt incidents, and trigger self-healing actions, such as automatic server restarts, configuration drift corrections, and patch rollouts, before a client even notices an issue. AI-driven remediation playbooks allow MSPs to maintain 24/7 operations without proportionally scaling their headcount.

By trusting automation to handle repetitive infrastructure maintenance, smaller teams can cover far more endpoints. This dynamic allows MSPs to retain strategic control over critical incidents while allowing AI to absorb the operational load of constant monitoring.

How AI rewrites MSP margins

The financial implications of running an MSP on AI are profound. Automation targets the very core of the service provider economic model: the cost-to-serve.

By reducing the cost-per-ticket and increasing the number of endpoints an individual engineer can support, MSPs can realise tens of thousands of pounds in annual savings per service desk. However, capturing this value requires a shift in how services are sold. As technology budgets evolve through 2026, analysts argue that MSPs will need to move away from task‑based billing and hourly rates, instead adopting outcome‑based pricing tied to uptime guarantees, Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR), and security outcomes.

Automation gives MSPs the operational breathing room to repackage their value, and analysts note that AI‑driven managed services are shifting profit pools from simple cost‑cutting to differentiated, outcome‑based offerings that command premium margins.

The automation-first divide in a record-spend market

While global IT spending is hitting all-time highs, this capital is not distributed evenly. Spending growth is heavily concentrated in cloud platforms and AI infrastructure, totalling trillions over the next few years.

This creates a sharp divide in the channel. On one side are automation-first MSPs aggressively adopting agentic AI to scale operations without linear headcount growth. On the other are labour-heavy MSPs who remain tethered to traditional, ticket-heavy models.

The latter group faces mounting margin pressure as customer expectations for uptime and responsiveness increase faster than what manual processes can economically support. Providers that fail to modernise their service delivery and pricing models risk being undercut by more automated rivals that can handle more clients with the same workforce while protecting profitability.

Before taking AI to market, MSPs must get their own house in order. Apply automation internally first, across ticketing, documentation, and finance. Because AI relies on clean data and strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), perfecting these internal workflows is a prerequisite.

Once mature, these tools cease to be a disparate line item. Instead, they become the foundation of high-value retainers, packaged to clients as AI-assisted help desks, self-healing networks, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Risks, limits, and the human factor

Over-automation is a costly trap. Hallucinations, misrouted tickets, or the perception of being "abandoned to a machine" will rapidly erode client trust. AI must augment, not replace. Human engineers remain essential for complex edge cases, critical infrastructure outages, and relationship-building.

Critically, MSPs must resist the urge to chase immediate, revolutionary gains at the risk of operational stability. Forrester principal analyst Julie Mohr emphasizes the need for a more pragmatic approach to AI integration, noting:

“The AI-centric service desk blueprint is sound, but successful execution requires patience, investment, and realistic expectations. Early adopters have proven the concept while providing the roadmap for sustainable implementation at scale.”

For service providers, this means the "human factor" is now a strategic investment. Forward-thinking MSPs are treating AI implementation as a long-term evolution rather than a quick fix. Success is found by upskilling staff who previously handled routine password resets to focus on root-cause analysis, process improvement, and complex exception handling.

This transition requires significant investment in training and a cultural shift, but it is the only way to ensure AI serves as a powerful lever for the business rather than a point of friction. Furthermore, robust governance, stringent data residency policies, and transparent client communication remain non-negotiable foundations for maintaining trust in this new operational paradigm.