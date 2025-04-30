Kaseya targets IT efficiency with new AI-powered tools

Cyber security and IT management software provider Kaseya has announced a new set of AI-powered technology and commercial enhancements designed to improve IT efficiency.

Unveiled at the firm’s Kaseya Connect 2025 conference in Las Vegas, the new additions include new Kaseya 365 Ops, Kaseya SIEM, as well as Datto hardware policy improvements.

These new capabilities and commercial policies aim to help drive customer efficiency and streamline IT operations at a time when many small businesses require enterprise-grade security with AI-driven automation to protect their users and devices, the firm said.

Kaseya 265 Ops and Kaseya SIEM

The latest addition to the Kaseya 365 platform, Kaseya 365 Ops, applies practical AI capabilities to help customers scale efficiently, improve operations, as well as achieve “top tier service delivery [and] performance metrics,” Kaseya said.

According to the company, these AI and automation capabilities have enabled early Kaseya 365 Ops customers to save an average of 160 hours per month – the equivalent to the productivity of one additional technician.

With the new Kaseya Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) offering, customers can leverage a streamlined, unified response system, complete with SaaS Alerts and MDR protection, without the need to splash out on enterprise-grade alternatives.

Combining endpoint and cloud telemetry, Kaseya said the solution correlates threat data from RocketCyber and SaaS Aerts to provide unified, faster, and more actionable threat detection.

Datto enhancements and innovation

Kaseya has also made all models of Datto’s backup hardware free to use for all customers, regardless of the model or term. The firm said the move will allow backup partners to provide a consistent level of service while also eliminating upfront hardware costs.

Additionally, Kaseya has also re-introduced the 2TB Datto ALTO 5 to its Datto lineup, with the model being offered at the same monthly cost as the current 1TB model and now including encryption for heightened security.

Kaseya said these enhancements are backed by data from almost 50,000 customers and millions of endpoints and will equip customers with the tools and pricing they need to stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape.

“As we move forward, innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Kaseya,” said Jim Lippie, Kaseya’s chief product officer. “What we’re unveiling at Connect 2025 delivers on that vision. These innovations allow our customers to improve their businesses and fight against growing cyber threats.”