Palo Alto Networks and Accenture sharpen focus on AI security

Palo Alto Networks and Accenture have announced an expansion of their existing strategic alliance to help businesses successfully and securely embrace generative AI.

The partnership will deliver new offerings that combine Palo Alto’s Precision AI technology with Accenture’s secure generative AI services to help organizations accelerate their adoption of AI securely and overcome the challenges and risks associated with implementing and scaling the technology.

Customers will be able to leverage Palo Alto’s Secure AI by Design, which works to create a secure AI ecosystem that prioritizes the integrity of AI security frameworks, improves security compliance, and minimizes data exposure.

This will be complemented by Accenture’s comprehensive AI diagnostic services, powered by Palo Alto’s Prisma AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) and AI Access Security, to help secure the AI environment. The pair said the combination will help clients develop a multi-layered strategy to support every stage of the AI lifecycle.

"AI is transformational to every aspect of the enterprise business when used the right way,” commented Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO at Palo Alto Networks.

“With Accenture, we’re uniting Precision AI-powered solutions and services expertise, helping our joint customers use the best of AI to create value for their business today and in the future—with better real-time security outcomes.

“The expansion of our partnership underscores the critical importance of a strong AI ecosystem for customers.”

The fruits of the collaboration will include the capability to secure generative AI builds, with the combined offering working to secure the full data and AI framework lifecycle – from ingesting, storing, and processing data, to model training and deployment, and leading to data analysis and visualization.

Customers will also be able to govern and defend AI environments thanks to Accenture’s AI Discovery and Exposure Management offering, which itself leverages Palo Alto’s AI Security Posture Management and AI Access Security capabilities.

There are also combined proactive threat detection and prevention capabilities aimed at identifying and blocking AI-generated attacks, providing policy controls to safeguard data across applications and users, as well as proactively tackle AI-specific threats through expert guidance and hardening of AI-enabled cyber security assessments.

Additionally, Palo Alto Networks and Accenture said they are jointly committed to fostering “ethical and responsible AI adoption” with an approach that leverages AI cyber security assessments to build secure, responsible practices throughout the client’s organization.

Karthik Narain, Accenture’s Technology group chief executive, said the offering comes at a time when generative AI has become the “number one lever for reinvention” for organizations across various industries.

“It is also a moment of reinvention for cyber security—creating new risks, but also providing new tools,” he said. “Accenture and Palo Alto Networks are helping clients confidently navigate each phase of their AI journey, ensuring cyber security is prioritized right from the outset.”