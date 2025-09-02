Productiv Shadow AI Teaser
This video introduces Shadow AI as the next evolution of Shadow IT, presenting it as a destructive force that can "extract sensitive IP," "create legal liability," and cause a host of other problems for businesses. The teaser uses unsettling visuals of glitching screens and shattering glass to symbolize the chaos caused by unmanaged AI. It concludes by positioning Productiv as the solution to this problem, offering a platform to "monitor, plan, and fight" these threats and "light up Shadow AI."
Zscaler is the latest company hit in the expanding Salesloft Drift victims list
News The company has warned customers that their data may have been accessed, saying it's implemented extra safeguards in response
SAP wants to take data sovereignty to the next level with new 'on-site' infrastructure options
News The cloud computing giant will allow customers to host SAP-managed infrastructure directly within their own facilities
