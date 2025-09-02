Productiv Shadow AI Teaser

This video introduces Shadow AI as the next evolution of Shadow IT, presenting it as a destructive force that can "extract sensitive IP," "create legal liability," and cause a host of other problems for businesses. The teaser uses unsettling visuals of glitching screens and shattering glass to symbolize the chaos caused by unmanaged AI. It concludes by positioning Productiv as the solution to this problem, offering a platform to "monitor, plan, and fight" these threats and "light up Shadow AI."

ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.

For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.

