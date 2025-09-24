The rise of the UK’s ‘invisible’ AI workforce

While the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is typically associated with tech-related roles, new research shows the technology is becoming pervasive across an array of traditional, manual professions.

Analysis from Multiverse found over two-thirds of people using AI tools at work are in roles “not traditionally associated with tech”, including tradespeople, surveyors, and nurses.

Euan Blair, Founder and CEO of Multiverse, said the rise of this “invisible” AI workforce shows the crucial role non-tech professions are playing in broader adoption rates.

"Clinicians and council workers are just as integral to driving AI adoption as software engineers and data analysts,” he said. “They are the ones finding practical ways to apply this technology to real-world problems, yet they're often a second order consideration.”

“The UK has all the ingredients to become the original AI-first nation but we can’t get there by restricting AI use to the tech department,” Blair added. “Meaningful progress will only come from upskilling everyone.”

Adoption rates among the ‘invisible’ AI workforce

Analysis of individuals participating in Multiverse’s AI apprenticeship programs shows 67% of people using the technology in their daily activities are in non-tech roles.

Key professions highlighted in this growing “invisible” workforce typically include those in frontline public service jobs, such as:

Doctors

Librarians

Pharmacists

Therapists

Lecturers

Surveyors

Nurses

Other occupations listed by Multiverse included shipping clerks, biomedical scientists, child protection workers, retail staff, and charity fundraisers.

“The data underlines the fact that AI is rapidly being adopted in critical sectors far beyond the technology industry,” Multiverse said.

“Underlining this, the industries with the highest density of AI apprentices outside of those classified by the ONS as ‘digital industries’ are financial services, government administration, hospital & healthcare, higher education, and construction."

The frontline workers using AI

Multiverse case studies on AI projects specifically highlighted the use of the tech for frontline NHS staff.

For example, Anna Lazcano, a nurse at Barts Health NHS Trust, is developing an AI tool that can interpret communications from intubated patients using gesture tracking and speech-to-text technology.

"Effective AI solutions in healthcare have to be driven by frontline clinical needs,” she said.

“My experience in critical care means I understand the requirements of my patients -- and now AI skills have essentially given me a new clinical tool to address their needs."

Another case study touted by the skills development company showed the impact of AI adoption at a joinery business. Rob Streather, who runs a kitchen and joinery firm, Shape London, has used AI to boost productivity and efficiency by automating administrative tasks.

“He has built systems to automatically collate complex health and safety documents and streamline machine inductions for new staff, improving workshop safety and simplifying compliance,” Multiverse explained.

This isn’t the first example of tradespeople using AI to drive productivity through AI. As ITPro reported earlier this year, Salesforce identified trades as a key growth area for its Agentforce service .

A survey conducted by the tech giant found manual administrative tasks could be cut down significantly through the use of AI agents. Tradespeople reported dealing with a laborious amount of manual documentation and paperwork in their daily activities.

Around 81% of survey respondents said they believe agentic AI could help them do their jobs more efficiently and cut time spent on these tasks.

