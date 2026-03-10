Building resilience in global tech trading: Lessons from leading circular markets

The global tech supply chain is the most turbulent it’s been in a long time, with shifting trade policies and inflation testing even the most experienced tech traders and resellers.

Between 2023 and 2024, almost 80% of all organizations’ global supply chains were disrupted. Add to that the impact of recently imposed tariffs, and the waters of global tech trade become even murkier.

Fortunately, there are opportunities at the heart of this disruption. The circular tech economy – repairing, refurbishing, and reselling secondary devices – is no longer a footnote in the electronics industry. In fact, the refurbished and secondary tech market is projected to reach around $262 billion by 2032 . For savvy resellers and distributors, tapping into this market is a chance to diversify their supply and stay profitable even amid uncertainty.

While current headwinds are undoubtedly tough, for those willing to rethink their procurement and supply chain strategies, circularity is offering greater resilience and access to new markets globally.

I’ve seen first‑hand how circular supply chains are reshaping global tech trade. Insights from MEA and JAPAC, as two of the most mature markets in circular tech, offer valuable lessons on how circular approaches help businesses evolve and stay competitive in an increasingly unpredictable world.

Managing risk through diversification

For circularity to work for wholesale tech buyers and sellers, there first needs to be a steady flow of quality devices. But relying on a single-source procurement strategy, especially across borders, can leave businesses exposed to supply disruptions. A shipment delayed by two weeks can quickly snowball, affecting everything from customer satisfaction to operational planning.

Seasonality adds further complexity, with device availability fluctuating throughout the year around new product launches and around regional trends.

To remove some of this risk, companies need to diversify their procurement, spreading supply sources across different locations and business models. Traditional Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) channels still remain vital, while secondary markets offering certified refurbished and pre-owned devices can provide flexibility when new supply tightens.

A world connected by circularity

As the global circular trading ecosystem has matured, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Japan have become strategic hubs that provide resellers with secure, transparent access to quality devices. In markets such as Japan, national initiatives like Circular Economy Vision 2020 have accelerated progress by embedding reuse and resource recovery into core business operations, setting new benchmarks across the industry.

In JAPAC, shoppers increasingly factor in the full lifecycle and recovery value of devices before committing to a purchase. That mindset extends beyond the initial sale, with many consumers investing in accessories and protection to preserve conditions and boost future trade‑in value.

This heightened focus on quality and longevity has helped establish JAPAC as a mature sourcing hub for tech procurers. And as the ecosystem continues to expand globally, tech traders are securing dependable access to quality stock, even when availability in local markets tightens, creating both resilience and competitive advantage.

Lessons from mature circular markets such as JAPAC can guide how other regions embed device quality and transparency into their own circular networks. Yet in a growing market, vigilance matters, and there are considerations every trader should keep in mind when expanding their approach to procurement.

Spotting the red flags

Diversification brings opportunity, but it also introduces risk. Not all trading partners operate to the same standards, and in a volatile market, resellers must approach every partnership with scrutiny.

The warning signs are easy to identify – a lack of transparency or traceability around sourcing, grading, or data-wiping protocols should raise immediate concern. Circularity is built on trust and consistency, so an A-grade device must meet the same standards every time, with no room for interpretation.

Breakdowns in communication or unexplained fluctuations in pricing can also signal underlying instability. Dependable partners forecast stock and pricing trends, allowing resellers to plan effectively, so when these basics aren’t there, it’s often a red flag for deeper operational issues.

Finally, compliance and post-sale processes cannot be an afterthought. Proper certification and the use of genuine spare parts are industry essentials and no longer negotiable within circular tech markets, where failure to deliver on these fronts leads to higher returns, reputational damage, and unsatisfied customers.

Forging the right partnerships

It’s important to note there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to trading in the circular tech market. Insurers often need forward planning and devices reserved months in advance, in specific configurations, across multiple regions. Large enterprises value stability and visibility, needing partners who can guarantee consistent quality and uninterrupted supply at a global scale.

Ultimately, in circular tech, trading is not just about surviving disruption – it’s about leading through it. Circularity is fast becoming the blueprint for building agility and scale, encouraging greater transparency and reducing reliance on linear production cycles.

As global trading conditions evolve, circular models empower tech buyers with a new level of predictability and control. Businesses investing in these strategies today are not just prepared for volatility. They are setting the benchmark for the future.

As the markets evolve – whether in JAPAC, MEA, or anywhere else in the world – so too do the challenges and opportunities in the secondary tech market. But change doesn’t have to mean risk. By partnering with circular specialists, wholesale buyers and sellers can defend themselves against global supply chain volatility.

Circular trading is no longer a niche; it’s an essential part of the industry. And for businesses agile enough to adapt, it’s proving to be more than an option; it’s a route to sustained growth.