Vectra AI launches Ascent partner program to address AI-driven attacks

Vectra AI has announced the launch of Ascent, a new global partner program designed to help solution providers and technology partners build expertise and services around modern AI-driven security threats.

As part of an expanded partner strategy, the vendor is bringing together solution providers, MSSPs, systems integrators, distributors, cloud partners, and strategic technology alliances to capture the growing market opportunity.

Vectra AI is an AI-native security and observability provider with expertise in behavioural AI and machine learning. The company serves more than 2,000 organizations worldwide and provides technology backed by 39 patents.

Attackers are using AI to operate at machine speed and exploit gaps across the security stack, according to Vectra, with identities, legitimate credentials, cloud services, and trusted tools increasingly at risk.

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The Ascent program now aims to help partners work with customers to better identify these gaps, modernize security operations, and improve security outcomes across their technology environments.

"The market need and opportunity is very clear given the impact AI is having on both security technologies and attacker capabilities," said Chad Reese, senior vice president and global channel chief at Vectra AI.

"Our technology is recognized as an industry leader in this space, and the Vectra AI Ascent Partner Program is intended to invest in our skilled partner ecosystem to help them deliver meaningful business value to customers."

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A fresh focus on joint activity

The Vectra AI Ascent program is built around four pillars of joint activity: co-sell, co-market, co-deliver, and co-innovate.

Co-sell aims to enable joint account planning, technical validation, and executive alignment, while the co-market element will focus on campaigns, events, marketing development funds, and partner-ready content.

With co-deliver, partners can expand their services around implementation, consulting, managed services, and customer success. The co-innovate area will focus on developing integrations, services, and managed offerings to address wider customer challenges and help partners differentiate.

Partners joining Ascent can progress through three levels – Basecamp, Elevate, and Summit – with each designed to provide increasing benefits and joint investment as their business grows with Vectra AI.

Reese said the program comes as organizations are increasingly looking to trusted advisors to help them tackle modern AI security challenges.

"With the Ascent Program, we are bringing Vectra AI and our partner ecosystem closer together around deep expertise, value-added services, and joint innovation to help customers achieve stronger security outcomes while maximizing the technology investments they've already made," he added.