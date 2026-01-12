UK channel partners to increase data-driven innovation for growth in 2026

UK channel partners are prioritizing data-driven innovation in their quest for new growth in 2026, according to the latest research from tech distribution giant Westcon-Comstor.

As part of its Future Ready program, the company recently quizzed 500 IT strategy decision makers and influencers at partner organizations in the UK, Spain, UAE, Australia, and Singapore on their latest channel priorities.

The results revealed that almost half (47%) of UK firms plan to invest in data-led offerings to help drive new opportunities and increase profitability over the coming year, outpacing the global average of 40%.

Additionally, 24% of UK respondents view data-driven consulting services as the single most promising revenue stream arising from digital transformation.

This heightened focus on data edged out other priorities such as market expansion and pivoting to managed services or subscription models, the distributor revealed.

"UK channel partners are leading the charge on data-driven innovation, with nearly half prioritising analytics to fuel growth in 2026," commented Rene Klein, Westcon-Comstor's executive vice president for Europe. "It's a clear sign that the UK market is setting the pace for smarter, insight-led strategies that unlock new opportunities and deliver real competitive advantage."

Real-time data

Across all five countries surveyed, a majority of partners were found to already be leveraging real-time data to drive customer experience improvements and inform their business decisions.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Top applications include tracking customer behaviour and preferences (57%), refining marketing and sales strategies (50%), followed by identifying market trends (42%).

Westcon-Comstor said the findings coincide with increased adoption of its own analytics-driven sales program, Intelligent Demand (ID), which uses predictive analytics to drive growth, customer value improvements, as well as scope new markets for partners and vendors.

During 2025, Intelligent Demand supported more than 1,200 channel campaigns – up from 540 the previous year and marking a 132% year-on-year increase.

'Critical driver'

Commenting on the findings, Atul Damani, Westcon-Comstor's chief data officer said that data-driven innovation has become "embedded as a critical driver" of AI growth and differentiation across the channel.

"In the era of lifecycle selling, leveraging AI-powered data and analytics can enable partners to save time, uncover highly targeted sales opportunities, and focus their energy on where they'll get results," he explained.

"As channel evolution accelerates, the importance of data will only grow, and at Westcon-Comstor, we feel distribution has a vital role to play in ensuring partners are equipped with the insights and capabilities they need to thrive."