OpenShift Virtualization 101: Einführung in OpenShift Virtualization

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization – entwickelt in Zusammenarbeit mit Intel – gestaltet die Zukunft cloud-nativer Anwendungen neu, indem es virtuelle Maschinen (VMs) nahtlos in containerbasierte Umgebungen integriert. Egal ob Einsteiger oder Virtualisierungsexperte – das Beherrschen von OpenShift Virtualization kann Ihre IT-Infrastruktur und Betriebsabläufe auf ein neues Niveau heben.

In dieser Session zeigen wir:

  • Einen technischen Überblick über die wichtigsten Funktionen von OpenShift Virtualization
  • Die Vorteile des Übergangs von traditionellen VMs hin zu cloud-nativen Prinzipien
  • Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für den Einstieg in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization und eine reibungslose Umstellung
