OpenShift Virtualization 101: Einführung in OpenShift Virtualization
Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization – entwickelt in Zusammenarbeit mit Intel – gestaltet die Zukunft cloud-nativer Anwendungen neu, indem es virtuelle Maschinen (VMs) nahtlos in containerbasierte Umgebungen integriert. Egal ob Einsteiger oder Virtualisierungsexperte – das Beherrschen von OpenShift Virtualization kann Ihre IT-Infrastruktur und Betriebsabläufe auf ein neues Niveau heben.
In dieser Session zeigen wir:
- Einen technischen Überblick über die wichtigsten Funktionen von OpenShift Virtualization
- Die Vorteile des Übergangs von traditionellen VMs hin zu cloud-nativen Prinzipien
- Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für den Einstieg in Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization und eine reibungslose Umstellung
Get the ITPro daily newsletter
Sign up today and you will receive a free copy of our Future Focus 2025 report - the leading guidance on AI, cybersecurity and other IT challenges as per 700+ senior executives
ITPro is a global business technology website providing the latest news, analysis, and business insight for IT decision-makers. Whether it's cyber security, cloud computing, IT infrastructure, or business strategy, we aim to equip leaders with the data they need to make informed IT investments.
For regular updates delivered to your inbox and social feeds, be sure to sign up to our daily newsletter and follow on us LinkedIn and Twitter.
-
Maîtrisez OpenShift Virtualization : Simplifiez la gestion de vos VM et conteneurs
whitepaper
-
Introduzione a OpenShift Virtualization
whitepaper
-
Migre las máquinas virtuales
whitepaper
-
Get started with Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization
whitepaper
-
Migrate your virtual machines
whitepaper
-
The impact of IT operations automation on the morale, productivity, and security posture of IT teams
whitepaper
-
Decoding Essential 8 Pt 2
whitepaper
-
Guide to driving resilient IT transformation in an AI-driven world
whitepaper