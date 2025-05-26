Pilatus - Increase Transparency and Connectivity in Aerospace Manufacturing

Pilatus - Increase Transparency and Connectivity in Aerospace Manufacturing
Discover how Pilatus Aircraft Ltd. transformed their shopfloor processes with Siemens solutions like Teamcenter and Mendix.

This asset details how they overcame undocumented solutions and shadow IT by implementing a low-code strategy, achieving faster time-to-market and increased process efficiency.

Download to learn how Pilatus achieved a more connected manufacturing lifecycle and how these strategies could benefit your organisation.

