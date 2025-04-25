Datatonic expands global services with Syntio acquisition

Cloud data and AI solutions provider Datatonic has moved to expand its range of global services with the acquisition of Syntio.

Founded in 2017, Zagreb-headquartered Syntio specializes in data engineering, providing services designed to help organizations modernize their data infrastructure and develop advanced data platforms.

For three years in a row, the firm was listed by the Financial Times as being one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe.

Datatonic said the acquisition will bolster its enterprise service offerings and global delivery capabilities with deep data engineering skills, including data ingestion, data transformation, and business intelligence.

The addition also enables Datatonic to tap into Syntio’s customer base, which covers telcos, central banks, and retailers across Europe. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to welcome Syntio to the Datatonic family," commented Datatonic CEO, Scott Eivers, in an announcement.

"This acquisition is a key step in our strategy to expand our global reach and enhance our service capabilities. Syntio’s talented team and specialized expertise will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative data and AI solutions to our clients."

Datatonic looks to combine expertise

Headquartered in London, Datatonic provides cloud data and AI consultancy solutions and services designed to enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and drive customer experience improvements.

According to the company, the acquisition of Syntio marks the unification of two “highly complementary” businesses that share the same values and commitment to delivering results for clients.

By combining its own expertise across generative AI and AI platforms with Syntio’s technical specialization in data engineering, Datatonic said customers will now have access to the “broadest range of high-impact solutions and deep expertise.”

"Joining Datatonic at this stage in the evolution of AI and data engineering is an exciting opportunity for Syntio," said Davorin Cetto, CEO of Syntio.

"The scale of offerings, the geographic coverage, and our combined expertise mean our customers now have the best technology options as they navigate towards a cloud data and AI-centric future.”

Datatonic is backed by Perwyn, a European private equity investor that works to transform businesses through value-added engagement with management teams.

Mike Rothwell, investment manager at the firm, said the Syntio acquisition “will augment the business’ capabilities across generative AI, machine learning, and data analytics.”

“We will continue to support the growth of the business and its position as a market leading data and AI consultancy,” he added.