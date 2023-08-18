Insight expands applications portfolio with Amdaris acquisition

Insight has announced the acquisition of UK-based software development and digital services provider Amdaris, in a move that will expand the solutions integrator’s applications practice in EMEA.

The acquisition will see Insight bolster its portfolio and IT supply chain capabilities with Amdaris’ range of software development, application support, managed services, and consultancy services.

In an announcement, Insight president and CEO Joyce Mullen said the move marks “an important milestone” for the company as a prominent solutions integrator.

“With the addition of Amdaris, Insight will scale robustly, enhance its technological capabilities, and deliver an even broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA,” she said.

“They are a perfect fit to help Insight go faster and help our clients achieve their desired business outcomes.”

Headquartered in Bristol, Amdaris has service delivery centers located in several Eastern European countries and operates a workforce of more than 800 people.

A Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for more than ten years, the tech firm’s core expertise lies in providing outsourced extended delivery teams for enterprise and consumer software applications.

Insight said this specialism makes Amdaris an “ideal addition” to its global Modern Applications and Data & AI practices, with the acquisition expected to accelerate customized solutions for back-end, cloud, mobile, data analytics, and web front-end.

Insight’s EMEA president Adrian Gregory said that, with the business landscape’s constant state of change, organizations need a partner that can advise, design, build, and implement their future business models using technology.

“With Amdaris, Insight’s position as a leading solutions integrator will be enhanced, and clients will be provided with even more capabilities in application development and digital consulting,” he said.

“Amdaris clients in turn gain access to our deep expertise in cloud , data, AI , cyber security , and intelligent edge, augmented by Insight’s longstanding relationships with more than 6,000 technology partners across the globe.”

Andy Rogers, co-CEO at Amdaris, said Insight’s established expertise and reach will help the business better serve its clients.

“By joining forces, we look forward to leveraging Insight’s global expertise and delivery network, particularly its global managed cloud service and leading knowledge of modern data warehouses and generative AI,” he said.

“Its expansive partnerships and accreditations will undoubtedly help our existing clients think even more ambitiously about their transformation goals.”

Fellow co-CEO Vlad Nanu added that the acquisition “speaks volumes” of Insight’s trust in the software development skills that Eastern Europe has to offer.

“There’s also a lot of excitement that this level of investment will generate significant impact and development in the region,” he said.

Armstrong Teasdale LLP acted as counsel to Insight during the acquisition process, with PCB Partners acting as M&A advisors. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.