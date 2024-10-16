Iomart bolsters cloud expertise with £57 million Atech Cloud acquisition

Scottish cloud services provider iomart has announced the acquisition of Atech Cloud, a UK-based Microsoft Solutions Partner, for £57 million.

Headquartered in Marlow, England, Atech Cloud specializes in a range of Microsoft-based services, including security, cloud migration, productivity, infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), as well as consultancy services.

By integrating Atech, iomart will enhance its capabilities in Microsoft Azure infrastructure, modern workplace solutions, and managed security services, enabling its own 10,000-strong customer base to leverage Atech’s Azure Expert MSP status and advanced security credentials. Atech’s staff will also join iomart, taking its overall headcount to 650.

In an announcement, Lucy Dimes, CEO of iomart, said the acquisition marks a pivotal step in the company’s ongoing growth strategy as it moves to strengthen its position as one of the UK’s principal providers of secure cloud services.

“Atech’s reputation for excellence in Microsoft solutions and its highly accredited team are a perfect complement to our existing capabilities,” she said.

“This acquisition strengthens our ability to offer a complete range of cloud services to our customers, ensuring we continue to meet their evolving needs.”

The Atech acquisition is the latest in a string of buys designed to boost iomart’s cloud and Microsoft Azure provider credentials. Last year, the firm successfully snapped up Oxford-based Azure cloud solution provider Extrinsica Global to strengthen its Azure public cloud expertise.

Atech will now have access to the Extrinsica team to leverage additional Microsoft engineering capabilities, as well as iomart’s wider sales team. Iomart said the integration will generate “considerable cross sale opportunities” alongside a “clear path” to accelerated growth for both companies.

As part of the deal, Atech CEO, Ryan Langley will join iomart’s leadership team as chief technology officer to spearhead the firm’s future technology strategy.

“Joining iomart presents a fantastic opportunity to drive further innovation and growth,” Langley commented.

“With our combined expertise, we’re well-positioned to deliver even greater value to our customers, enabling them to modernize their operations and leverage the full potential of cloud technology.”