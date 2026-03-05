Nasuni snaps up Resilio to strengthen file access capabilities
The acquisition is about Nasuni integrating high-performance file synchronization and edge acceleration technology into its File Data Platform
Nasuni has announced the acquisition of Resilio, in a move the cloud storage vendor said will improve file access and data orchestration for distributed workforces.
Resilio was founded in 2016 and specializes in high-performance file synchronization and edge acceleration technology. Its software is designed to enable fast and reliable file access across distributed environments with bandwidth-constrains.
The acquisition will combine Resilio's synchronization and caching capabilities with Nasuni's cloud-native file services, extending high-speed access to shared data across hybrid and globally dispersed teams.
Nasuni said the deal will help remove friction from how employees collaborate on shared content, delivering access to files across offices, remote sites, and hybrid environments without reliance on VPN-based access or standalone tools.
The move forms part of Nasuni's broader strategy to improve enterprise productivity by ensuring mission-critical data remains accessible regardless of where work is taking place.
"We're excited to welcome the Resilio team to Nasuni," said Nasuni CEO, Sam King, in an announcement. "Our customers already rely on Nasuni to manage, protect, and activate their enterprise file data on a global scale. With Resilio, we're extending our platform to help improve enterprise productivity while continuing to simplify operations and protect IT environments."
Nasuni's new high-speed file access for the AI era
Resilio's technology targets environments that require consistent file performance despite bandwidth limitations or a widely distributed architecture. Its integration into the Nasuni platform aims to help reduce reliance on disconnected synchronization solutions while expanding workload support across the enterprise.
Nasuni said the combined offering will deliver high-speed access to shared files while maintaining centralized governance and security controls, helping organizations prepare distributed data for analytics and AI-driven initiatives.
"By accelerating how distributed data is accessed and made available across environments, we're helping customers more efficiently power AI and analytics initiatives – ensuring teams can securely leverage the right data, in the right place, at the right time to drive better insights and outcomes," commented Nick Burling, Nasuni's chief product officer.
Resilio's teams, technology, and operations will be integrated in phases, Nasuni confirmed. While existing partners and customers will continue receiving current service and support levels.
"We're proud of what the Resilio team has built, and joining Nasuni represents an exciting next step for our employees and customers," said Resilio CEO Eric Klinker. "Together, we expect to help organisations collaborate more effectively on mission-critical content, regardless of location."
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
