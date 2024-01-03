SentinelOne acquires PingSafe to drive cloud security capabilities

AI security specialist SentinelOne has announced it has agreed to acquire cloud native application protection platform (CNAPP) provider PingSafe.

California-headquartered PingSafe’s CNAPP platform is designed to offer dynamic, real-time multi-cloud workload monitoring with low false positive rates.

The solution offers a unified view of an organization’s entire cloud estate with the ability to automate cloud compliance monitoring and detect leaked credentials across public developer repositories from within the CI/CD pipeline.

Upon closure of the acquisition during Q1 of the firm’s FY2025, SentinelOne will integrate PingSafe into its own Singularity Platform to complement its existing cloud workload security and cloud data security capabilities.

For customers, that means access to a unified security offering that features advanced, real-time, AI-powered security operations capable of protecting the entire enterprise across endpoints, identities, and clouds, the company said.

In an announcement, SentinelOne chief product and technology officer, Ric Smith, said the company is aiming to “redefine cloud security” through the combination of cloud workload protection, AI and analytics capabilities, and CNAPP.

"This new approach to cloud security will eliminate the need for companies to navigate the complexity of multiple-point solutions, triage and investigate with incomplete context, or pipe data between disparate data silos,” he explained.

“Instead, they can comprehensively manage their entire attack surface from a single platform that, unlike legacy CNAPP and standalone providers, delivers the full context, real-time interaction and analytics needed to correlate, detect and stop multi-stage attacks in a simple, automated way.”

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Cloudflare) Protect your organization against deceptive and dangerous link-based attacks



WATCH NOW

SentinelOne’s acquisition of PingSafe marks the next stage in its plans to extend its cloud security capabilities beyond cloud workload security and follows the unveiling of its Singularity Unity Release strategy back in November 2023.

As part of this strategy, SentinelOne is rolling out a series of enhancements to the Singularity Platform over the coming year to help transform security operations centers (SOCs) – including simplified security and log analytics projects in Singularity Data Lake, identity and attack surface and exposure management, as well as integration of Purple AI for reduced investigation and resolution times.

The company said its acquisition of PingSafe’s CNAPP platform aligns with these enhancement plans.

Commenting on the move, Anand Prakash, founder and CEO of PingSafe, said the two companies are well-matched thanks to their “common mission to secure the cloud and make the internet a safer place.”

“The combination of our cutting-edge CNAPP capabilities with SentinelOne’s market-leading AI security platform will supercharge cloud security by providing world-class protection for multi-cloud infrastructure, from development to deployment,” he said.