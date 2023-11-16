SonicWall bolsters cyber services portfolio with Solutions Granted acquisition

SonicWall has announced the acquisition of Solutions Granted (SGI), a US-based master MSSP that specializes in providing cyber security solutions to MSPs across North America.

The move marks SonicWall’s first acquisition in more than a decade and will see the company bolster its portfolio with SGI’s US-based security operations center services (SOCaaS), managed detection and response (MDR), and a range of other managed services aimed at both MSPs and MSSPs.

In an announcement, SonicWall said the acquisition aligns with the company’s “outside-in” approach and will equip partners with a comprehensive portfolio that will help drive growth.

“IT teams have turned to MDR and other managed services to identify and triage digital threats – it’s a critical need we are now excited to offer,” explained Bob VanKirk, SonicWall president and CEO.

“Together, SonicWall and Solutions Granted will empower cyber security and technology service providers with economical threat defense solutions and extend a world-class, comprehensive portfolio that streamlines managing security across customer environments with automated threat detection and response services.”

Headquartered in Woodbridge, Virginia, Solutions Granted provides cyber security solutions to MSPs and MSSPs across North America, offering a multi-layered approach that incorporates round-the-clock SOCaaS, MDR, network security, identity and access management, and more.

SonicWall said the addition of the platform to its own portfolio will enable partners to better tackle new threats across the customer environment, including network, endpoints, servers, as well as the cloud.

Additionally, the combined offering will leverage AI to boost differentiation and efficiency, it added.

SonicWall deal a "win" for customers

Solutions Granted CEO Michael Green said the company’s deep understanding of MSP and MSSP operations has enabled it to create an integrated approach for end-to-end managed threat protection – which will help customers stand resilient in the face of a “turbulent cyber security landscape.”

“Today’s MSPs and MSSPs increasingly need a platform of managed security solutions rather than point solutions,” he commented.

“The combination of SonicWall and Solutions Granted delivers services specifically designed for today’s partners – giving them a distinct competitive edge.”

Dan Browne, president of DTM Consulting, an existing partner of both SonicWall and Solutions Granted, described the acquisition as “a win for SonicWall’s portfolio.”

“In this economic climate, vendors need to be as flexible as ever to help us provide solutions to combat this ever-escalating threat landscape faced by managed service providers,” he said.

“The combination of SonicWall and Solution Granted will help partners address the demands of providing cyber security solutions to clients around the world.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.