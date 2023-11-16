SonicWall bolsters cyber services portfolio with Solutions Granted acquisition
SonicWall said integration of the US-based MSSP will help partners combat new threats across the customer environment
SonicWall has announced the acquisition of Solutions Granted (SGI), a US-based master MSSP that specializes in providing cyber security solutions to MSPs across North America.
The move marks SonicWall’s first acquisition in more than a decade and will see the company bolster its portfolio with SGI’s US-based security operations center services (SOCaaS), managed detection and response (MDR), and a range of other managed services aimed at both MSPs and MSSPs.
In an announcement, SonicWall said the acquisition aligns with the company’s “outside-in” approach and will equip partners with a comprehensive portfolio that will help drive growth.
“IT teams have turned to MDR and other managed services to identify and triage digital threats – it’s a critical need we are now excited to offer,” explained Bob VanKirk, SonicWall president and CEO.
“Together, SonicWall and Solutions Granted will empower cyber security and technology service providers with economical threat defense solutions and extend a world-class, comprehensive portfolio that streamlines managing security across customer environments with automated threat detection and response services.”
Headquartered in Woodbridge, Virginia, Solutions Granted provides cyber security solutions to MSPs and MSSPs across North America, offering a multi-layered approach that incorporates round-the-clock SOCaaS, MDR, network security, identity and access management, and more.
SonicWall said the addition of the platform to its own portfolio will enable partners to better tackle new threats across the customer environment, including network, endpoints, servers, as well as the cloud.
Additionally, the combined offering will leverage AI to boost differentiation and efficiency, it added.
SonicWall deal a "win" for customers
Solutions Granted CEO Michael Green said the company’s deep understanding of MSP and MSSP operations has enabled it to create an integrated approach for end-to-end managed threat protection – which will help customers stand resilient in the face of a “turbulent cyber security landscape.”
“Today’s MSPs and MSSPs increasingly need a platform of managed security solutions rather than point solutions,” he commented.
“The combination of SonicWall and Solutions Granted delivers services specifically designed for today’s partners – giving them a distinct competitive edge.”
Dan Browne, president of DTM Consulting, an existing partner of both SonicWall and Solutions Granted, described the acquisition as “a win for SonicWall’s portfolio.”
Discover a technology platform that empowers Managed Services Providers
DOWNLOAD NOW
“In this economic climate, vendors need to be as flexible as ever to help us provide solutions to combat this ever-escalating threat landscape faced by managed service providers,” he said.
“The combination of SonicWall and Solution Granted will help partners address the demands of providing cyber security solutions to clients around the world.”
Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
Most Popular
By Ross Kelly
By Ross Kelly
Resources
Time matters: Proactively prepare for and respond faster to business disruptions and disasters
Posted