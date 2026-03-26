Barracuda targets channel growth with partner program revamp

Barracuda Networks has unveiled fresh updates to its global Partner Success Program in a move designed to accelerate partner growth and improve profitability.

The cybersecurity vendor said the modernized program better reflects how partners operate today, bringing managed service providers (MSPs), resellers, and hybrid partners into a single, unified framework that supports multiple routes to market.

The initiative includes a revised tiering model that expands access to incentives and benefits across the company’s partner base, alongside new “boost benefits” tailored to specific business models.

Barracuda said this new approach will help provide more predictable profitability while enabling partners to scale their operations more effectively.

The program now features an updated rebate structure, enhanced certification pathways, as well as a new Barracuda Mastery Program designed to strengthen technical expertise and improve service differentiation.

Additional support will be delivered through new Partner Success teams and expanded support plans, which are set to roll out in the coming months.

Elsewhere, Barracuda also unveiled a new AI-powered partner portal that centralizes onboarding, deal registration, and enablement. Partners can leverage data-driven dashboards, personalized learning paths, as well as simplified tracking of marketing development funds (MDF) and co-branded assets.

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Additionally, AI-driven marketing capabilities are now in development to help partners scale their go-to-market efforts, the vendor added.

Platform enhancements support partner delivery

Alongside the partner program refresh, Barracuda has also introduced new capabilities to BarracudaONE, its unified, AI-powered platform that brings together email, data, application, and network protection through a centralized management layer.

The move aims to bolster resilience across email, network access, and generative AI usage through expanded email protection for Google Workspace environments, enhancements to its SecureEdge Access offering, and fresh visibility and policy controls for managing generative AI risk.

The vendor said its new capabilities will help partners deliver consistent security outcomes across increasingly complex and distributed IT environments.

According to Barracuda, its continued investment in BarracudaONE – as well as its global partner program – is focused on simplifying deployment and operations while enabling partners to deliver scalable, high-value security services to their customers in the era of AI.

“With our newest BarracudaONE and partner program enhancements, we’re accelerating innovation and delivering on our commitment to provide a platform that is easy to buy, deploy and use as well as being partner-first and partner-only,” explained Barracuda CEO Rohit Ghai.

“We’re harnessing AI to empower organizations to keep pace with a rapidly evolving threat landscape and build lasting resilience with confidence.”

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