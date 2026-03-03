How vendor consolidization is reshaping partner strategy in 2026

In many renewal conversations today, partners are finding that customers have already begun to slim down their supplier lists. Buyers want to know which platforms still justify their cost and where overlap in the estate has crept in.

This behavior sits against a market that is still spending heavily. Gartner projects worldwide IT budgets to pass six trillion dollars in 2026, with software reaching about 1.4 trillion of that total. The result for many organizations is a broader mix of vendors and a duplication of tools and services.

Renewal work starts with questions about usage and consolidation, and channel partners are being pulled into those decisions much earlier in the cycle.

A shifting market

In renewal meetings, the first part of the conversation now focuses on what customers already have in place. They want partners to walk through their estate with them, show where tools overlap, and help decide what still earns its place. The discussion often starts with usage patterns and estate maps rather than new requirements.

Because these reviews begin earlier, partners are meeting customers who already have a view of how they want their environment to change. Procurement teams come prepared with more detail than in previous years and expect partners to help them understand the picture before any commercial discussion begins.

Across most accounts, the pattern is similar. Supplier lists are shorter, questions are sharper, and customers want clear reasoning for every platform they keep. When vendors add capability, it prompts fresh conversations about combinations that may no longer make sense.

Marketplace buying sits in the background of these discussions. Research from Omdia points to continued growth in enterprise purchasing through cloud marketplaces, which concentrates spend through a limited set of platforms.

For partners, this reinforces the shift toward fewer entry points into the software estate and clearer explanations of what each one delivers.

That shift in buying behavior is shaping how channel partners prepare for renewal work and what customers expect them to bring into the room.

How consolidation is changing partner work

The estate review has become the moment where trust is built. Customers want a partner who can interpret what they already own and explain what would happen if parts of the stack were simplified.

This expectation comes long before any pricing discussion and has become the point where partners either secure their place in the account or watch influence drift elsewhere.

Customers want a guide who can sit alongside their team, go line by line through contracts and subscriptions, and talk plainly about which parts of the environment still support the plan for the next few years. The focus moves away from product comparison and toward helping the business set priorities and understand where cost, risk, and value sit.

Consolidation in the wider market adds to this pressure. Reuters reported a rise in global merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in 2025, with technology deals taking a significant share.

As portfolios expand through acquisition, categories converge, and roadmaps shift. Partners feel this directly because they are the ones asked to make sense of it, and renewal outcomes hinge on the quality of insight they bring to the table.

Without clear visibility across software, SaaS, and cloud tools and licenses, it becomes hard for partners to offer recommendations.

This is the point where the gap between what customers expect and what partners can evidence becomes most visible, creating the need for more consistent insight across the estate.

What stronger partners are doing

Instead of treating renewal as a once-a-year event, many partners are adjusting their model to keep a live view of customer estates. They run simple, regular checks on usage and adoption, so there is a shared picture of what is actually being utilized.

With that visibility, partners can go into renewal meetings with two or three grounded scenarios that show what happens if overlapping tools are retired or replaced with a broader platform. The conversation moves from defending individual products to working through trade-offs between cost, risk, and capability.

In practice, estate reviews are becoming part of a standard cadence with the customer. Cost, usage, and risk data sit behind account planning, not only in a spreadsheet produced when contracts are about to expire.

Partners who work this way tend to stay closer to decision-makers outside IT, too. Finance, procurement, and risk teams see them as a route to simpler estates and more predictable spend, not only as a channel to licenses. That makes it easier to hold account control when consolidation decisions are made.

Taken together, these habits create the conditions for a different partner model, where advisory work sits at the center, and visibility underpins every renewal conversation.

The partner model for 2026

Renewal work is becoming a year-round discipline built on visibility, not a negotiation that begins in the final weeks of a contract.

Partners that stay central are the ones who can show customers how their estate works today and what it could look like with less duplication and clearer ownership.

For channel firms, the task is to keep estate data current, explain what it means in business terms, and arrive at renewal with a small set of options that reflect how the customer’s priorities have shifted. That is the level of guidance customers now expect.

The partners who can do that reliably will keep their position even as customers narrow the number of suppliers they work with. As consolidation continues, the partners who can do this consistently are the ones who will stay in the room as supplier lists get shorter.