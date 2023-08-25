Celonis appoints Hybris co-founder Carsten Thoma as president

Process mining specialist Celonis has announced the appointment of Carsten Thoma as the company’s new president.

In his new role, the industry veteran will be responsible for Celonis’ corporate strategy and development, marketing, platform ecosystem, culture, as well as its innovation hub Celonis Labs.

Thoma joins the business from software giant SAP but is no stranger to Celonis, having been the company’s first external investor and a member of the board since 2016.

With more than 25 years’ overall industry experience, Celonis said Thoma brings a set of skills that are critical for founder-led, hyper-growth companies that create new technologies.

“Carsten has mentored Celonis for several years, supporting our mission to unlock the world’s processes to make companies efficient, to make business execution sustainable and to accelerate progress for humankind,” commented Alex Rinke, co-CEO and co-founder of Celonis.

“His expertise in shaping new industries and scaling disruptive technologies makes Carsten the perfect contributor in our mission to help our customers and ecosystem redefine how modern businesses operate, execute and drive performance.”

Fellow co-CEO and co-founder Bastian Nominacher said Thoma recognized the significance of the company’s mission from its earliest days.

“He was our first external investor and advisor, which gave him a front row seat to understanding our company, our customers, and our people,” he explained. “Carsten carries a unique passion and approachable style that will attract and lead the best of the best industry operators to enable our customers execute in the most scalable, intelligent, and sustainable way.”

Thoma co-founded Hybris in 1997, which became renowned for being the first company to solve the complexity of B2B and B2C omni-channel commerce. There, he led the business through all phases, from its first set of employees, to introducing the industry’s first ecommerce platform at enterprise scale and turning it into a highly profitable business.

SAP acquired the firm in 2013 and Thoma became global president and member of the global executive team. Under his leadership, the CX/SAP Hybris became the fastest growing business unit and provided a significant contribution to SAPs move to the cloud.

In his new role at Celonis, Thoma will help lead the company’s executive and operations teams through its next phase of growth, global adoption, and new market penetration.

“As a business entrepreneur, you get to see those rare, hair raising moments where you just know a material industry shift is coming,” Thoma commented. “And with a little luck, you get to be part of the founding company who plants their flag and devotes every fiber of their energy, innovation, and ingenuity to drive that change - and that’s Celonis.

“I am passionate about creating a strong, purposeful product and culture and I look forward to working with Alex, Basti, Martin and all Celonauts to enable our customers to reap the unprecedented value, cash impact, and sustainable operations that Celonis delivers - in a time where the world needs it the most.”