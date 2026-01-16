Keepit bolsters partner-first strategy with new-look global channel team

Cloud backup and recovery specialist Keepit has strengthened its global channel leadership team with the launch of a consolidated, partner-first channel organization.

The revamp has been designed to drive further growth through the company’s ecosystem of partners as it doubles down on its ambition to become “the most partner friendly organization in the world.”

The freshly expanded team will be led by Jan Ursi, global vice president of channels, supported by three regional leaders for Northern Europe, Southern Europe, and the Americas.

Ursi will head up global strategy, messaging, and coordination across all regions, aligning partner recruitment, enablement, and pipeline initiatives to reinforce the vendor’s channel-led go-to-market model.

“At Keepit, being partner-friendly isn’t just a slogan — it’s our culture,” commented Ursi. “All functions across the company empower partners with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to succeed, while building relationships based on trust and generosity, not transactions.

“Our mission is simple: make unlimited SaaS data protection accessible everywhere through simplicity, independence, and a culture of partnership.”

Regional leadership

In Northern Europe – which covers the UK and Ireland, the Nordics, Central Eastern Europe, and Benelux – will be led by Alex Walsh, who brings more than 12 years’ experience across SaaS and the channel from previous leadership roles at the likes of Veeam and AppSense.

As regional vice president of channel, EMEA North, Walsh will focus on expanding tier-one VAR, MSP, and distributor relationships.

“We’re focused on building strong, valuable partnerships that deliver measurable outcomes for customers and partners alike,” Walsh said. “That means clear programs, consistent execution, and close collaboration with partners who want to scale and grow with Keepit.”

Southern Europe and DACH will be led by Cyril VanAgt, regional vice president of channel for EMEA South, who brings deep channel expertise from previous roles at Nutanix and NetApp.

Keepit said VanAgt will focus on driving rapid ecosystem growth through region-specific partner campaigns, PR-driven launches, and a structured Partner Academy program. In DACH, the aim is to expand the channel team and bolster distribution strategy.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem of fans and trusted advisors — partners who are confident in our technology, connected to our teams, and excited to grow with us,” VanAgt commented.

Meanwhile, Jill Miracle will spearhead Keepit’s channel activity in the Americas as director of channels for the region. She will focus on maintaining momentum with focus partners and reinforcing the company’s partner-only model.

“We’re committed to supporting their growth with strong enablement, clear communication, and joint marketing that helps them win,” she said.

Improved engagement

Keepit said its new consolidated partner structure will make it easier for partners to engage with the company, build pipeline, and scale delivery with a repeatable model.

Additionally, the vendor also plans to ramp up partner recruitment in 2026, as well as expand certifications, and deepen joint marketing across priority markets.

“The conditions are in place to build an exceptional partner-friendly organization — probably the most partner-friendly company of the next decade,” Ursi added. “Partners give us extra wind in our sails, help make deals bigger, and bring Keepit to every corner of the world.”

