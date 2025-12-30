Channel focus: All you need to know about HP's partner program
HP, Inc. isn't just holding the line on traditional hardware, such as personal systems and printing, but is also plotting growth across multiple product lines
Palo Alto, California-headquartered HP, Inc. arose in 2015 from the same split of 76-year-old HP as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).
Revenues hit $55.3 billion on 31 October, up 3.2% from its fiscal 2024. Products generated $52.0bn - versus 2024's $50.45bn.
HP's Future of Work strategy leverages 53,000-58,000 staff across 170 countries.
President and CEO Enrique Lores says: "We're accelerating innovation across AI-powered devices to drive productivity, security, and flexibility for customers."
AI enablement targets hybrid systems, video-conferencing kit, high-performance computing (HPC), retail, AI PCs, workforce, industrial graphics/3D printing and personalization, and data/computation.
Senior vice president and general manager of global revenue operations Kobi Elbaz, who reports to chief commercial officer Dave McQuarrie, works with 150,000 business partners worldwide in 2025, including Bechtle, Data#3, and Computacenter.
Key offerings
HP's big play, Future of Work, is designed to broaden AI-enabled consumer and commercial personal systems, print, and collaboration sales. This goes beyond using generative AI to build PowerPoints or write emails.
"It's about injecting AI within the whole portfolio breadth, creating orchestration, enhancing and enabling solutions to work better together," UKI channel director Neil MacDonald says.
That can include meeting cameras, laptops, hybrid devices, and their connectivity, and more.
HP's 14 workspace announcements in October included ZGX Nano G1n AI Stations, ZGX Toolkits, DesignJet T870, and Envy Photo printers with AI, displays, docks, remote-connectivity, and troubleshooting/remediation tools.
The key HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) offers single-pane-of-glass enablement for visibility, retrieving and analyzing data across devices, for output optimization, support, and predictive maintenance.
"WXP can really influence workspace management, including by reducing tickets," MacDonald says. "It's a crucial part of our proposition. We're working hard to train and enable the channel to sell it. And it will make customer retention far more promising."
Recent news
- In March, HP updated its partner program to reshape compensation structures and drive growth across multiple lines.
- In August, HP reported that Windows 11 and AI PC adoption had helped it beat sales expectations.
- October saw HP multi-media mega-tasking for digitised workspaces incorporate ultrawide conferencing monitors and Nvidia-powered workstations.
HP for partners
Vice president of partner experience and enablement Mary Beth Walker emphasizes partners' criticality to Future of Work. Increasing sales through the overarching HP Amplify program means harnessing channel know-how to sell diverse products and contexts, including how they all fit together. The channel already drives 80% of HP revenues, and it seeks rising recurring value and profit margins.
"Selling everything helps the customer. We want [partners] to be able to sell across [the stack] and, from a growth perspective, deals are more profitable when you include services and so on," Walker told ITPro in March 2025.
Restructured incentives and partner support, including to tempt partners to potentially swap out other vendors' lines in areas such as peripherals, are already in play.
"For instance, with Poly peripherals, maybe they’re selling a lot of Jabra right now. We can say 'Hey, if you sell ours instead, we’re going to make that worthwhile for you'," she said.
MacDonald added: "When we help the channel grow, it fuels our growth as well. So we're investing in how we resource [the] channel. We have new people joining HP to support the channel, and we've added this incremental investment."
Partner programs, tiers, and partner types
Overarching commercial reseller program HP Amplify incentivizes partners around performance, capabilities, and collaboration. Initially engaged as business partners, they can then be admitted to HP Amplify.
- Tiers are Synergy and Power, with the latter subdivided into Power Elite and Global Power Elite. Membership entails meeting revenue thresholds, specialization, network, and authorization eligibility requirements by 31 August each year for the following HP fiscal year.
- Growth Play specialization tracks include for print services, workforce solutions, SMB, collaboration, software, and services with related support. In 2024, new Growth Plays launched for AI data science, digital services, video collaboration, and 'active care' services.
- The HP Amplify Impact program targets sustainability, climate action, human rights, and digital equity initiatives with training and support. MacDonald says Impact partners are seeing "win rate" rises of up to 70%.
- HP Amplify AI program. Persona-based access to AI training, classes, sales and partner tools, including personalized AI pathways and training modules, including the HP FutureReady AI MasterClass,]HP NVIDIA Technical Sales Strategy AI Workstation MasterClass, and AI business-benefits training for partner executives.
- HP Amplify Retail program offering insights, capabilities, and collaboration tools for HP retail partners.
- HP Expert designation. Invitation only, based on HP Expert support portal participation.
- HP University. Interactive online training available in 170 countries and 11 languages; face-to-face regional training in sales skills, product knowledge, and more than 40 certifications. Exams via Pearson VUE.Email for more information.
- HP also works with distributors, developers, AI-focused ISVs, and OEMs.
Further benefits, rewards, and incentives
- Partner portal.
- HP Amplify Data Insights data analytics platform
- Partner locator.
- HP Promotions. Cashback, bundles, trade-in programs, buy and try, warranty programs, and more.
- Compensation program across HP's four verticals of personal systems, print, services, and peripherals.
- More for More rate multiplier. Targets met in an area increase base compensation.
- Amplify SuperPower Booster of up to 40% for meeting targets in each of HP's four verticals.
- Additional partner support includes a dedicated AI partner companion that can answer questions from sales reps about the HP tech stack.
- Sales experience tool.
- HP community portal and HP Expert Center.
- Regional services offerings complement product and solution sales.
- HP Managed Device Services enterprise managed PC service.
- HP Managed Collaboration Services support for premium HP | Poly video and audio equipment.
- Out-of-Band Diagnosis & Remediation Service for remote, complex fixes.
- HP Premium and HP Premium+ Support Services for Print (US and Canada).
- HP Security Advisory Service HP print and PC consulting.
- HP Carbon Neutral Computing Services for offsetting certain HP systems' manufacturing emissions.
- HP Managed Print Services Subscription supply monitoring tool.
- HP Managed Solution Sales Toolkit for marketing, sales, and certifications.
Sign up and get on board
At the HP Become a Partner link, download the application documents. You'll need legal forms, certificates of incorporation, and information, including full company details, addresses, and so on. Next, register for the partner portal and log in to complete the full process. Partner support is on the HP support portal. HP's on Facebook here or here (support). It’s also on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.
Fleur Doidge is a journalist with more than twenty years of experience, mainly writing features and news for B2B technology or business magazines and websites. She writes on a shifting assortment of topics, including the IT reseller channel, manufacturing, datacentre, cloud computing and communications. You can follow Fleur on Twitter.
