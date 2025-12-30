Channel focus: All you need to know about HP's partner program

Palo Alto, California-headquartered HP, Inc. arose in 2015 from the same split of 76-year-old HP as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) .

Revenues hit $55.3 billion on 31 October, up 3.2% from its fiscal 2024. Products generated $52.0bn - versus 2024's $50.45bn.

HP's Future of Work strategy leverages 53,000-58,000 staff across 170 countries .

President and CEO Enrique Lores says : "We're accelerating innovation across AI-powered devices to drive productivity, security, and flexibility for customers."

AI enablement targets hybrid systems, video-conferencing kit, high-performance computing (HPC), retail, AI PCs, workforce, industrial graphics/3D printing and personalization, and data/computation.

Senior vice president and general manager of global revenue operations Kobi Elbaz , who reports to chief commercial officer Dave McQuarrie , works with 150,000 business partners worldwide in 2025, including Bechtle, Data#3, and Computacenter.

Key offerings

HP's big play, Future of Work , is designed to broaden AI-enabled consumer and commercial personal systems, print, and collaboration sales. This goes beyond using generative AI to build PowerPoints or write emails.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's about injecting AI within the whole portfolio breadth, creating orchestration, enhancing and enabling solutions to work better together," UKI channel director Neil MacDonald says.

That can include meeting cameras, laptops, hybrid devices, and their connectivity, and more.

HP's 14 workspace announcements in October included ZGX Nano G1n AI Stations, ZGX Toolkits, DesignJet T870, and Envy Photo printers with AI, displays, docks, remote-connectivity, and troubleshooting/remediation tools.

The key HP Workforce Experience Platform (WXP) offers single-pane-of-glass enablement for visibility, retrieving and analyzing data across devices, for output optimization, support, and predictive maintenance.

"WXP can really influence workspace management, including by reducing tickets," MacDonald says. "It's a crucial part of our proposition. We're working hard to train and enable the channel to sell it. And it will make customer retention far more promising."

Recent news

In March, HP updated its partner program to reshape compensation structures and drive growth across multiple lines.

to reshape compensation structures and drive growth across multiple lines. In August, HP reported that Windows 11 and AI PC adoption had helped it beat sales expectations .

. October saw HP multi-media mega-tasking for digitised workspaces incorporate ultrawide conferencing monitors and Nvidia-powered workstations .

HP for partners

Vice president of partner experience and enablement Mary Beth Walker emphasizes partners' criticality to Future of Work. Increasing sales through the overarching HP Amplify program means harnessing channel know-how to sell diverse products and contexts, including how they all fit together. The channel already drives 80% of HP revenues, and it seeks rising recurring value and profit margins.

"Selling everything helps the customer. We want [partners] to be able to sell across [the stack] and, from a growth perspective, deals are more profitable when you include services and so on," Walker told ITPro in March 2025.

Restructured incentives and partner support, including to tempt partners to potentially swap out other vendors' lines in areas such as peripherals, are already in play.

"For instance, with Poly peripherals, maybe they’re selling a lot of Jabra right now. We can say 'Hey, if you sell ours instead, we’re going to make that worthwhile for you'," she said.

MacDonald added: "When we help the channel grow, it fuels our growth as well. So we're investing in how we resource [the] channel. We have new people joining HP to support the channel, and we've added this incremental investment."

Partner programs, tiers, and partner types

Overarching commercial reseller program HP Amplify incentivizes partners around performance, capabilities, and collaboration. Initially engaged as business partners, they can then be admitted to HP Amplify.

Further benefits, rewards, and incentives

Sign up and get on board