Cisco looks to showcase “unique value” with revamped 360 Partner Program
Cisco has unveiled a revamped partner framework to help partners capitalize on growing AI-driven customer demand
Cisco has cut the ribbon on its new 360 Partner Program, which features a revamped framework to help channel partners deliver results in the AI era.
The initiative equips the company’s ecosystem of developers, consultants, MSPs, and resellers with AI-ready tools and resources geared towards driving predictable profitability.
Channel partners can now access a host of new perks, including the new Cisco Partner Incentive (CPI), Partner Value Indexes (PVI), Distributor Development Fund, as well as an improved Cisco AI Assistant.
In an announcement, Cisco said the new program has been co-designed with partners over the last 15 months to help them differentiate as AI continues to shape the modern IT landscape.
“With our partners, we’ve strengthened what is already a world-class ecosystem to deliver even greater value and help our mutual customers connect, protect and thrive,” said Tim Coogan, Cisco’s SVP of global partner sales.
Cisco targets aligned priorities
According to Cisco, the new 360 framework now better aligns with customer and partner priorities.
Among its additions is the new Partner Locator, which allows customers to search for the right partner across key Cisco portfolios including security, networking, collaboration, services, Splunk, and cloud and AI infrastructure
New partner designations also aim to help customers find partners with the desired capabilities. All participants are recognized as registered Cisco Partners, while Portfolio Partners showcase proven sales and technical expertise, practice maturity, and strong customer engagement.
Those categorized as Preferred Partners can offer advanced technical skills, high-level lifecycle and adoption practices, and the ability to deliver complete end-to-end solutions.
Enhanced resources
Cisco has also rolled out the Cisco Partner Incentive (CPI) scheme, which streamlines past program elements to give partners more predictable earnings across the Cisco portfolio.
The firm has introduced CPI bonuses focused on One Cisco – including the new Secure Networking and Secure AI Infrastructure specializations – that will expire at the end of July 2026.
Partner Value Indexes (PVI) will also soon add dedicated indexes and learning paths for Developers/Advisors, Mass-Scale Infrastructure, and Distributors.
Elsewhere, a new Distributor Development Fund aims to strengthen alignment and enablement with distributors, while an enhanced Cisco AI Assistant within the Partner Experience Platform will help partners work more efficiently, Cisco said.
“The Cisco 360 Partner Program was designed with partners to foster collective success, enable differentiation, and help partners scale with confidence,” commented Elisabeth De Dobbeleer, senior vice president, Cisco Partner Program. “It’s about making our ecosystem’s unique value clear to the market and our customers.”
