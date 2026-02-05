Dell Technologies eyes fresh market opportunities with 2026 partner program

Dell Technologies has announced a series of updates to its partner program for 2026, including new incentives and resources designed to tap into evolving market opportunities.

The move builds on the vendor’s incentive-led channel revamp introduced in 2025 with the aim of further standardizing and automating how it does business with its channel ecosystem.

Last year’s initiative centered on improved storage and client incentives, sustainability tools, and a more consistent tier structure than previous iterations.

Dell’s 2026 updates build on those foundations, introducing new resources to further simplify how partners do business with the company and strengthen collaboration across the ecosystem.

One of the major additions to the program is the reintroduction of Titanium incentives.

After enhancing growth incentives for Titanium partners back in 2025, Dell has now restored Titanium partner eligibility for Storage & Client New Business Incentives.

Storage Competitive Swap rebates have also been restored in a move the firm said will provide more targeted support.

ChannelPro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The company also revealed it is continuing its VxRail Transition Program, designed to help partners transition customers from Dell VxRail to modern infrastructure tied to the Dell Private Cloud service.

The initiative means partners will be able to earn more through incentives and rebates while also benefitting from no-cost training and migration services, trade-in or try & buy programs, and financial services offerings.

Dell is also sharpening its focus on storage and client growth with the introduction of a reimagined Storage & Client Growth program for its largest partners, offering two target levels of achievement geared towards driving profitability and attainability.

Modernizing the partner experience

Elsewhere, Dell is making notable changes to modernize its overall partner experience.

The company has implemented AI to automate key processes, including accelerating the sharing of demand signals with partners, enabling closer collaboration between partner and Dell teams, as well as streamlining the quoting and buying experience.

A new integrated partner experience will also be introduced at the Dell Technologies World event in May, bringing together tools and processes which the company said will drive more seamless channel interactions.

In an announcement, Dell said these updates prioritize intentional growth in critical areas to help partners “execute with operational excellence.”

"Our mission is clear: to empower our partners to navigate the evolving landscape, lead customers through critical transformations and capitalise on growth opportunities,” said Denise Millard, Dell’s chief partner officer.

“We are committed to our omni-channel approach and these updates will help us go further and faster with our partner ecosystem."

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Make sure to follow ITPro on Google News to keep tabs on all our latest news, analysis, and reviews.

You can also follow ITPro on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and BlueSky.