Focus Group names Neil Hall as CEO with strategy for market leadership
Peter Sweetbaum has also been appointed as chairman, while Citation CEO Chris Morris joins as non-executive director
Workplace solutions company Focus Group has announced a trio of appointments to its board of directors, including the arrival of Neil Hall as chief executive officer.
The UK firm said the 'significant appointments' reinforce its commitment to strategic growth, innovation, and market leadership.
A seasoned industry veteran, Neil Hall brings more than two decade's experience to his new role, most recently serving as president at Computacenter North America. During his time there, he is credited with successfully driving business transformation initiatives and delivering significant growth.
He will now lead Focus Group as it looks to continue its own expansion journey and enhance its service offerings across IT, telecoms, connectivity, cybersecurity, and mobile.
Since its founding in 2003, Focus Group has grown to employ more than 1,000 staff across its 19 offices around the UK, including its head office in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex. The company now serves approximately 30,000 SMB customers. In April 2024, it also received a £21.3 million investment from HgCapital Trust.
Alongside Hall's appointment as CEO, Focus Group also announced two further additions to its board of directors as it looks to continue its trajectory, with Peter Sweetbaum named as chairman and Chris Morris as non-executive director.
Sweetbaum joins the firm having most recently served as CEO at Content and Cloud, where he oversaw a period of substantial growth and strategic development. Focus Group said Sweetbaum's extensive expertise in IT services and cloud solutions will enable him to support the business as it looks to build on its position in the market.
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Additionally, Chris Morris, who currently serves as CEO of compliance and HR services provider Citation, joins as non-executive director – a move Focus Group said will add deep operational expertise and strategic insight to the board.
In an announcement, new Focus Group CEO Neil Hall said the company finds itself at a 'pivotal moment' in its evolution.
"The company has built an impressive foundation in business technology solutions and I see tremendous opportunities to accelerate our growth while deepening the value we deliver to our customers," he explained. "With our strengthened board and talented team, we are well-positioned to become the partner of choice for organizations navigating their digital journeys."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.