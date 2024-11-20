HPE launches exclusive sovereign cloud offering for the channel

HPE has taken aim at data sovereignty concerns with two new products that look to help businesses make use of cloud-style services in an airgapped environment.

HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected were announced at HPE Discover Barcelona 2024 during CEO Antonio Neri’s keynote address. They are intended to address the needs of regulated industries and other organizations that deal with highly sensitive data.

While both of these ‘Disconnected’ products are available to buy direct or through partners, the channel has a special role to play when it comes to sovereign clouds . Organizations wanting to roll out this kind of project will need to go via authorized HPE Partner Ready Vantage partners.

“Data sovereignty is no longer just a regulatory requirement. It is a business imperative for regulated industries such as government, healthcare providers and defense entities.,” said Neri during his keynote.

Starting in Europe, Neri said, “partners can create sovereign cloud capabilities that address local, regional and industry specific regulations. These partners can earn the HPE sovereignty competency, which demonstrates expertise using HPE GreenLake cloud to provide secure private clouds within hosted environments or customer data centers”.

Partners wishing to offer sovereign clouds based on HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected must earn the HPE Sovereignty competency. Both it and the solution will be available through the Managed Services Center of Expertise of the HPE Partner Ready Vantage program.

HPE Private Cloud Enterprise Disconnected and sovereign cloud services based on it is expected to be made available in spring 2025, while HPE Alletra Storage MP Disconnected is expected to be available within the first half of 2025.

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HPE Discover Barcelona 2024 is taking place from 20-21 November. For all the latest information from the event, as well as an archive of previous HPE Discover events, check out our HPE Discover hub .