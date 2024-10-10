Infosys and Microsoft expand partnership to drive customer AI adoption

Indian digital services and consulting specialist Infosys has expanded its collaboration with Microsoft, in a bid to drive customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure.

The move will see Infosys integrate the Redmond giant’s generative AI solutions across its Solution IP portfolio to equip customers with new capabilities for achieving cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility.

The collaboration builds on the pair’s existing generative AI-focused partnership, which saw Infosys become an early adopter of GitHub Copilot and leverage significant code modernization and completion efficiencies.

The company has since folded more than 18,000 developers into the program, who have generated over 7 million lines of code using GitHub Copilot. It recently launched the industry’s first GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE).

In an announcement, Infosys said the new agreement will help joint customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure transformative outcomes.

“This collaboration addresses various business problems by delivering heightened value to clients through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like Finance, Healthcare, Supply Chain, and Telecommunications,” said Anand Swaminathan, EVP and global industry leader for Infosys’ Communications, Media, and Technology business.

“As Infosys and Microsoft embark on this transformative journey together, we are poised to redefine industry standards and empower organizations to thrive in the era of generative AI.”

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The collaboration will combine Microsoft’s technology with Infosys’ AI and cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, alongside the AI-powered Infosys Aster marketing suite.

Available on Azure Marketplace, the companies said the new capabilities will bring a range of benefits across financial services, healthcare, supply chain, telecommunications, NetZero targets, as well as customer service.

As the collaboration grows, Infosys and Microsoft added that they are focused on sharing best practices for responsible use of AI and will incorporate AI skillng efforts into the partnership to ensure the workforce is equipped with the appropriate level of expertise to support new initiatives.

“Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers,” commented Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer at Microsoft. “Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI Adoption, and enable unprecedented innovation for customers.”