Sinequa co-founder Jean Ferré returns as co-CEO and acting chief marketing officer

Enterprise search specialist Sinequa has announced the return of company co-founder Jean Ferré as its new co-CEO and acting chief marketing officer.

Ferré returns to the company he co-founded with Alexandre Bilger and is tasked with helping to transform the firm’s search platforms into an ecosystem of generative AI-based assistants.

The seasoned executive previously served as Sinequa’s CEO and president between 2005 and 2010 and has accumulated almost two decades’ experience in global business management, strategy, and product marketing in the cloud and data platforms space.

Working alongside fellow co-CEO Bilger, Ferré will focus on worldwide business operations, global marketing activities, and partnerships, while Bilger will continue to head up Sinequa’s technology vision and strategy, the company said.

In an announcement, Bilger said a “seismic shift” with large language models has created “entirely new work paradigms powered by enterprise search.”

“Sinequa is strongly positioned to capitalize on this shift, and Jean Ferré’s deep technical expertise alongside his proven track record in leading teams and growing ecosystems will transform our AI-powered offerings,” he said.

“I welcome his return to Sinequa and look forward to leveraging his experience to expand the Sinequa Assistant ecosystem and drive value for our customers, partners, and other ecosystem participants.”

Ferré rejoins the business from technology firm Vantiva, where he held the role of chief innovation and strategy officer, following a stint as executive vice president of SBU Digital Services and CDO at IN Groupe. The accomplished executive also previously served as general manager and vice president at Thales and has also held roles at the Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft.

“I am grateful for the trust of Alexandre Bilger and Sinequa’s shareholders to appoint me in the Co-CEO role,” Ferré commented. “Sinequa has established a differentiated position in AI-powered enterprise search applied to industry verticals.”

He also praised the “scalability, security, and relevance” of the firm’s offering and described its customers as being among the “leading global innovators” across various data-driven industries.

“With Sinequa’s secure Neural Search at scale, combined with generative AI, our customers are transforming what’s possible in knowledge-centric industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, finance, and legal,” he continued. “I am excited to co-lead alongside Alexandre and rejoin Sinequa’s amazing talent on this journey.”

The news follows a brace of recent developments at Sinequa, with the firm striking up a new strategic collaboration with Axient, a systems integrator that serves the US civil, commercial, defense, and national security space markets, as well as an expansion of its partnership with Google to add its generative AI capabilities into Sinequa’s list of integrations.