Sinequa co-founder Jean Ferré returns as co-CEO and acting chief marketing officer
Company co-founder returns to help lead push towards generative AI-infused search capabilities
Enterprise search specialist Sinequa has announced the return of company co-founder Jean Ferré as its new co-CEO and acting chief marketing officer.
Ferré returns to the company he co-founded with Alexandre Bilger and is tasked with helping to transform the firm’s search platforms into an ecosystem of generative AI-based assistants.
The seasoned executive previously served as Sinequa’s CEO and president between 2005 and 2010 and has accumulated almost two decades’ experience in global business management, strategy, and product marketing in the cloud and data platforms space.
Working alongside fellow co-CEO Bilger, Ferré will focus on worldwide business operations, global marketing activities, and partnerships, while Bilger will continue to head up Sinequa’s technology vision and strategy, the company said.
In an announcement, Bilger said a “seismic shift” with large language models has created “entirely new work paradigms powered by enterprise search.”
Welcome to @jeanferre as Co-Ceo and acting CMO.https://t.co/xI6x1Pu37E#enterprisesearch #ThoughtLeader #innovation #genAI #frenchtech #neuralsearch #digitaltransformation #LLMs #RAG #Appointment pic.twitter.com/QG80Cg1xuiNovember 30, 2023
“Sinequa is strongly positioned to capitalize on this shift, and Jean Ferré’s deep technical expertise alongside his proven track record in leading teams and growing ecosystems will transform our AI-powered offerings,” he said.
“I welcome his return to Sinequa and look forward to leveraging his experience to expand the Sinequa Assistant ecosystem and drive value for our customers, partners, and other ecosystem participants.”
Ferré rejoins the business from technology firm Vantiva, where he held the role of chief innovation and strategy officer, following a stint as executive vice president of SBU Digital Services and CDO at IN Groupe. The accomplished executive also previously served as general manager and vice president at Thales and has also held roles at the Boston Consulting Group and Microsoft.
“I am grateful for the trust of Alexandre Bilger and Sinequa’s shareholders to appoint me in the Co-CEO role,” Ferré commented. “Sinequa has established a differentiated position in AI-powered enterprise search applied to industry verticals.”
He also praised the “scalability, security, and relevance” of the firm’s offering and described its customers as being among the “leading global innovators” across various data-driven industries.
Discover how you can reduce alert fatigue and provide support for lean cyber security teams
“With Sinequa’s secure Neural Search at scale, combined with generative AI, our customers are transforming what’s possible in knowledge-centric industries such as manufacturing, life sciences, finance, and legal,” he continued. “I am excited to co-lead alongside Alexandre and rejoin Sinequa’s amazing talent on this journey.”
The news follows a brace of recent developments at Sinequa, with the firm striking up a new strategic collaboration with Axient, a systems integrator that serves the US civil, commercial, defense, and national security space markets, as well as an expansion of its partnership with Google to add its generative AI capabilities into Sinequa’s list of integrations.
Channel Pro Newsletter
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
Most Popular
By Daniel Todd