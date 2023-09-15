Syxsense expands global partnership with Climb Channel Solutions

Unified security and endpoint management (USEM) vendor Syxsense has announced an expanded partnership with international specialty tech distributor Climb Channel Solutions.

UK-headquartered Climb will distribute the software firm’s portfolio of USEM solutions around the world, enabling its customers to manage and secure their endpoints through a single console that includes features such as zero trust device attestation, mobile device management, and more.

In an announcement, Syxsense said the expansion will help further drive “efficient and sustainable growth” among UK-based enterprises, as well as expand the reach of its USEM solutions globally.

“We’re excited to be expanding our channel program in the UK and around the globe with Climb Channel Solutions’ expertise and extensive network,” said Jose Rangel, vice president of Global Channels at Syxsense.

“Climb Channel Solutions will help us sustain and scale the success we’ve seen this fiscal year in providing innovative, unified security and endpoint management solutions to our growing list of clients.”

Software vendor Syxsense specializes in providing endpoint security and IT operations management solutions to MSPs , enterprises, and government organizations, providing real-time visibility and control over endpoint devices, networks, and cloud infrastructure.

The firm operates out of three headquarters around the globe: a North American HQ in Newport Beach, California, a European hub in Basingstoke, UK, as well as its office in New South Wales, Australia.

Driven by Cortex, Syxsense’s no-code , drag-and-drop visual designer, the firm’s USEM platform enables IT and security administrators to quickly build complex automated workflows and sequences for software deployment, patch management, vulnerability scanning and remediation, and compliance reporting.

As part of its expanded partnership with Climb, Syxsense says it will provide support through sales, technical training, and co-marketing throughout the entire sales lifecycle.