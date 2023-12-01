The Barcode Warehouse announces authorized Datalogic repair center status

Business technology solutions provider The Barcode Warehouse has struck a new strategic partnership with Datalogic to become an authorized Datalogic repair center.

A Datalogic diamond partner and Android Enterprise gold partner, service provider, and device reseller, The Barcode Warehouse has specialized in barcode technology, RFID, labelling, and enterprise mobility solutions for more than 35 years.

Thanks to its new authorized repair center status, customers will now be able to return faulty Datalogic devices under a warranty or repair service directly to the firm’s facility in Newark, Nottinghamshire – meaning they will no longer need to deal with multiple parties when shipping their device to Europe for repair.

In an announcement, The Barcode Warehouse said the move will create a “seamless one-stop shop” with reduced wait times for repairs and swap-outs.

“We have been working on this for some time, in response to customer demand and the clear need to deliver a more sustainable solution to keep our Datalogic customers up and running,” said Mark Duignan, technical services director at The Barcode Warehouse.

“This is yet another added value to working with The Barcode Warehouse, meaning customers only need to deal with us directly for anything related to their Datalogic devices.”

Prior to becoming an authorized repair center, customers’ Datalogic devices – such as barcode readers, mobile computers, sensors, and laser marking systems - had to be sent off to Slovakia for repairs, meaning longer wait times and a pricier process. The opening of a UK-based repair center aims to reduce this time burden and offer up a more cost-effective alternative, The Barcode Warehouse said.

The hub’s repair services will cover Datalogic’s Skorpio 5, Memor 10, and Memor 11 devices, with repairs carried out by extensively trained technicians using Datalogic-certified spare parts and testing tools. The pair said this will ensure that each repair meets “the highest standards of quality” as well as adhering to a more sustainable process.

RELATED RESOURCE (Image credit: Zscaler) Improve end-user experiences and reduce ticket escalations

DOWNLOAD NOW

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Barcode Warehouse on their Service Repair Centre status, where a shared commitment to customer satisfaction meets a dedication to sustainability,” commented Stephen Butler, Datalogic’s regional director for the UK, ROI, Nordics, and Baltics.

“Recognizing the importance of a greener future, The Barcode Warehouse’s repair center ensures customer’s needs are met locally by trusted individuals while aligning with our eco-friendly practises. It’s more than just a repair service; it’s a one-stop shop for trusted advice, reinforcing our pledge to customer satisfaction.”