Nebula names Eric Dodd as new chief financial officer
The experienced leader adds deep financial expertise as the CPaaS provider looks to build on recent growth momentum
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider Nebula has announced the appointment of Eric Dodd as its new chief financial officer.
A seasoned industry veteran, Dodd brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across finance, HR, legal, and compliance within growth-stage technology companies.
Prior to joining Nebula, he served as CFO at K3 BTG and Attraqt, where he played a key role in scaling operations and driving financial strategy. He began his career as a chartered accountant with Deloitte in London and holds an MBA from London Business School.
In his new role, he will lead the firm's financial strategy and operations as it looks to sustain growth and expand its platform capabilities.
In an announcement, Nebula CEO Howard Stevens said Dodd's extensive experience will help the company build on its recent momentum and shape the next phase of its expansion.
"Eric's expertise and proven track record make him a fantastic addition to our leadership team," he commented. "His arrival comes at a time of tremendous growth for Nebula, and we are excited to see the impact of his guidance across our financial and operational functions."
Nebula's CPaaS platform is designed to support enterprise communications by enabling organizations to deliver voice, messaging, and customer experience services through a unified, cloud-based environment. The platform underpins the firm's growing ecosystem of more than 700 channel partners and supports over 200,000 active daily users.
Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter
Over the past year, Nebula has continued to invest in its proprietary technology and operational capabilities, releasing more than 50 new features and 100 software updates.
The company said its latest appointment will now further strengthen its executive leadership, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and market innovation
Commenting on his new role, Dodd said he is looking forward to contributing to the company's financial and innovation strategy.
"Joining Nebula presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a business with strong growth momentum and a clear vision for innovation," he said. "I look forward to supporting the company's continued success and delivering value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
-
-
Open source is booming in Europe as enterprises look to strengthen digital autonomy
News Concerns over lock-in, rising prices, and vendor reliance are fueling a shift to open source alternatives
-
Google just launched a new Gemini-powered dark web monitoring service
News A new AI-powered dark web monitoring service looks to give enterprises more "reasoned answers" and deeper insights
-
IDC: The business value of IBM Maximo
Whitepaper Integral to the transformation of asset management
-
UK firms are pouring money into AI, but they won’t see a return on investment unless they address these key issues
News An SAP report projects increased AI investment, but cautions that too many organizations are taking a fragmented approach
-
Intel makes high-level hires while factory workers are warned of layoffs
News The company is appointing four senior executives as part of efforts to refocus on engineering and customer relationships
-
UiPath names Simon Pettit as new AVP for UK and Ireland
News The seasoned leader will spearhead region-specific transformation projects as UiPath looks to drive operational growth and customer engagement
-
How to empower employees to accelerate emissions reduction
in depth With ICT accounting for as much as 3% of global carbon emissions, the same as aviation, the industry needs to increase emissions reduction
-
Worldwide IT spending to grow 4.3% in 2023, with no significant AI impact
News Spending patterns have changed as companies take an inward focus
-
Report: Female tech workers disproportionately affected by industry layoffs
News Layoffs continue to strike companies throughout the tech industry, with data showing females in both the UK and US are bearing the brunt of them more so than males
-
How can small businesses cope with inflation?
Tutorial With high inflation increasing the cost of doing business, how can small businesses weather the storm?