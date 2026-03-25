Nebula names Eric Dodd as new chief financial officer

Communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider Nebula has announced the appointment of Eric Dodd as its new chief financial officer.

A seasoned industry veteran, Dodd brings more than 15 years of leadership experience across finance, HR, legal, and compliance within growth-stage technology companies.

Prior to joining Nebula, he served as CFO at K3 BTG and Attraqt, where he played a key role in scaling operations and driving financial strategy. He began his career as a chartered accountant with Deloitte in London and holds an MBA from London Business School.

In his new role, he will lead the firm's financial strategy and operations as it looks to sustain growth and expand its platform capabilities.

In an announcement, Nebula CEO Howard Stevens said Dodd's extensive experience will help the company build on its recent momentum and shape the next phase of its expansion.

"Eric's expertise and proven track record make him a fantastic addition to our leadership team," he commented. "His arrival comes at a time of tremendous growth for Nebula, and we are excited to see the impact of his guidance across our financial and operational functions."

Nebula's CPaaS platform is designed to support enterprise communications by enabling organizations to deliver voice, messaging, and customer experience services through a unified, cloud-based environment. The platform underpins the firm's growing ecosystem of more than 700 channel partners and supports over 200,000 active daily users.

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Over the past year, Nebula has continued to invest in its proprietary technology and operational capabilities, releasing more than 50 new features and 100 software updates.

The company said its latest appointment will now further strengthen its executive leadership, reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth, operational excellence, and market innovation

Commenting on his new role, Dodd said he is looking forward to contributing to the company's financial and innovation strategy.

"Joining Nebula presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a business with strong growth momentum and a clear vision for innovation," he said. "I look forward to supporting the company's continued success and delivering value to its customers, partners, and stakeholders."