UiPath names Simon Pettit as new AVP for UK and Ireland
The seasoned leader will spearhead region-specific transformation projects as UiPath looks to drive operational growth and customer engagement
Agentic automation specialist UiPath has announced the appointment of Simon Pettit as its new area vice president for the UK and Ireland.
Pettit brings a wealth of enterprise technology expertise to the role and most recently served as UiPath's vice president of international sales operations and revenue excellence.
As the firm's new UK&I chief, he will spearhead region-specific transformation projects, accelerating operational growth, and strengthening customer engagement.
In an announcement, Mark Gibbs, UiPath's international president, said there was "no one better" to drive the company's progress and customer results in the region.
"His deep understanding of the market and commitment to innovation make him the ideal candidate for this strategic role and I have no doubt he will successfully guide our next phase of growth and momentum in the region," he added.
Pettit's appointment comes at a crucial time for UiPath as the company moves into its next growth phase, which will focus on advancing agentic automation and driving intelligent enterprise automation through the UiPath Platform.
By combining controlled agency with developer flexibility and seamless integration, the offering aims to help enterprises leverage AI agents to automate business processes and streamline operations.
Pettit is credited with playing a crucial role in the company's success over the last six years and will now leverage his leadership experience and industry expertise to drive further growth of its platform across the UK and Ireland.
Commenting on his appointment, Pettit said UiPath' is well-positioned to help the UK and Ireland achieve its AI-focused ambitions across the enterprise.
"It's been a career highlight to contribute to the significant growth of UiPath over the past six years," he said. "I'm thrilled to take on the role of leading our UK and Ireland teams through this next transformative phase and am committed to helping scale the impact of agentic automation across the region for better customer outcomes.
"With the UK&I striving to be globally positioned as an AI superpower, effective and seamless AI integration within business operations will be crucial for creating successful use cases, and UiPath is positioned to enable this across enterprise."
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
