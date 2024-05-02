TCS strikes partnership with AWS to drive cloud transformations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a new strategic partnership with AWS that it said will help accelerate customers’ cloud transformations at scale.

The multi-year strategic transformation agreement will see the IT services and consultancy specialist leverage data and generative AI solutions on AWS to offer cloud modernization programs for organizations across all industries.

Customers will have access to a host of digital transformation tools, including a cloud modernization roadmap, modernization platforms and tools, exclusive investment models and technology betas, as well as proof-of-concept (POC) projects.

TCS said these will enable clients to build modern architectures, deliver business value through cloud native capabilities, and drive business modernization at scale.

Customers selected for the program span multiple verticals, including banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, as well as communications.

“We are excited about the unique value proposition that our clients will have access to, through this agreement between TCS and AWS to take advantage of TCS' contextual knowledge,” commented Krishna Mohan, deputy head of TCS’ AI.Cloud Unit.

“It offers an opportunity to drive significant value by accessing innovative technologies such as generative AI and modernization at scale for our clients globally.”

The initiative builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, with TCS holding AWS Premier Tier Service Partner status, several AWS specializations, as well as more than 38 AWS competencies and service validations.

In November 2023, the consultancy firm also launched its AWS generative AI practice, designed to help customers transform their value chain through AWS’ generative AI services.

“This agreement also represents the continuing progress of our strong collaboration with AWS, including being awarded the AWS Global System Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year - Global at AWS re:Invent 2023, and we look forward to deepening our strategic ties with the hyperscaler to bring further innovation to our clients.”

TCS wants to break down cloud adoption barriers

With the new partnership, TCS said its aim is to deliver faster time-to-value by removing traditional barriers that customers experience when implementing and handling next-generation capabilities – such as converting, rewriting, and the porting of legacy systems.

Organizations will be able to leverage AWS technologies alongside TCS’ contextual knowledge and ability to build branded intellectual property on AWS to accelerate their digital transformation, the firm said.

Additionally, the agreement will see AWS support TCS in upskilling and certifying 25,000 members of its workforce on AWS and the latest cloud and generative AI skills.

“At AWS, we are excited to expand our strategic partnership with TCS, a globally recognized leader in IT services,” commented Matt Garman, AWS’ senior vice president of sales, marketing, and global Services.

“Together with AWS's comprehensive suite of generative AI and modernization services, along with TCS' domain expertise and global delivery capabilities, our customers will benefit from accelerating their enterprise transformation.

“By upskilling 25,000 TCS professionals, we are committed to addressing the evolving needs of our customers through innovative solutions to accelerate their modernization journey.”