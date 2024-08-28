Tech Mahindra partners with Google Cloud to drive generative AI adoption

Tech Mahindra and Google Cloud have announced a new strategic partnership to drive adoption of generative AI across the various business entities of Indian industrial powerhouse, Mahindra & Mahindra.

Building on the pair’s existing relationship, the new collaboration will see Tech Mahindra implement AI and machine learning (ML) technologies to enhance engineering, supply chain, pre-sales, and after sales services across its parent company.

The partnership will see Tech Mahindra lead the cloud transformation of M&M’s data platform on Google Cloud, as well as manage enterprise applications and simulator workloads.

In an announcement, the company said the pair’s combined expertise will deliver “unparalleled value” to M&M’s global customers.

“In today's interconnected world, having access to integrated data platforms and cloud-based solutions can be a game-changer for driving innovation and gaining valuable insights,” said Atul Soneja, chief operating officer at Tech Mahindra.

“This partnership reiterates our commitment to helping enterprises scale at speed, offering them opportunities to unlock new value and grow their businesses through AI and ML-based insights.”

Tech Mahindra and M&M will use Google Cloud’s AI technologies to develop AI-powered applications for critical business areas, while Google Cloud will support M&M in detecting anomalies during the manufacturing process.

The companies said this support will help ensure zero breakdowns, optimize energy efficiency, enhance vehicle safety, while also improving reliability and the overall customer experience.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud is a step forward in setting new customer experience benchmarks by leveraging the power of AI-based insights,” commented Rucha Nanavati, chief information officer at Mahindra Group.

“Furthermore, we are confident that with Tech Mahindra at the helm of deploying these services, this collaboration will herald a new era of technological innovation.”

Headquartered in Pune, India, Tech Mahindra provides technology consulting, services, and digital solutions to enterprises across a range of industries. The firm leverages its long-standing partnership with Google Cloud to provide cloud services with expertise in analytics and cloud migration initiatives.

Last year, the company cut the ribbon on a new delivery center in Guadalajara, Mexico, which operates as a dedicated hub for the provision of Google Cloud-centric solutions and helping customers modernize their infrastructure and manage workloads through differentiated accelerators, cloud native, and open-source technologies.

"Google Cloud is committed to providing companies like M&M with our trusted, secure cloud infrastructure, and advanced AI tools,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, vice president and country MD at Google Cloud.

"Our partnership with M&M will help enable a significant cloud and AI transformation for its enterprise and its global customers.”