HP and Canva want to help users "design anything and print anywhere"

HP has signed a multi-year global partnership deal with graphic design platform provider Canva to deliver enhanced design-to-print capabilities and services.

The collaboration aims to streamline the design-to-print process to help Canva’s global user base more efficiently create designs, produce visual content, and print locally.

The pair said the fully integrated system will benefit both HP print service providers (PSPs) and the global Canva community, enabling users to “design anything and print anywhere” without compromising on quality.

Founded in 2013, Canva has grown to include more than 185 million users – including 95% of the Fortune 500. In 2017, the firm launched Canva Print, which allows users to design and print a range of products such as business cards, brochures, flyers, marketing collateral, and more.

With the new HP partnership, users will now have expanded access to professionally printed products from HP’s PSPs around the world. Canva said it’s also gearing up to broaden its print service to 150 countries by 2026 to enable shorter turnaround times and localized operations that significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

HP’s PrintOS Site Flow software will work to automate production and shipping processes to PSPs, streamlining print jobs with features such as auto-scheduling, color consistency, security, and barcode tracking. Additionally, HP’s PrintOS Suite will equip the Canva Print Operations team with tools that can identify, connect, and manage a global SKU catalog across PSPs.

"We're excited to partner with HP to accelerate the expansion of Canva Print,” commented Jim Towle, Canva’s head of print and partnerships. “HP’s innovations in cloud software, quality management, and digital print have been at the center of our Canva Print expansion.

“With our teams working closely on new products and additional PSP locations, we can expand our world-class print capabilities and make it easier than ever for our global community to bring their designs to life.”

The move follows hot on the heels of the recent launch of Canva Enterprise, Canva’s new subscription service for large organizations. As part of the collaboration, HP said it will implement Canva Enterprise to help its global marketing and sales teams create and publish visual content.

“We've been incredibly impressed by the power of Canva Enterprise and look forward to boosting our team's design productivity by removing bottlenecks that stifle creating visual content at scale,” said Haim Levit, senior vice president and division president of HP Industrial Print.

“Combined with the latest innovations in HP software, we are leading the industry forward, allowing users to design and print more sustainably.”

The pair said that the focus on localized production will ensure high-quality design materials with a reduced environmental impact, while the collaboration will also drive strategic value and customer growth for both businesses.

“Canva is leading the way in empowering global teams to collaborate and create high-impact visual content at speed,” commented Chris Knighton, global sales director at HP Industrial Software. “HP PrintOS will accelerate onboarding and ramp of new print volume to our integrated network of HP Print Service Providers, delivering the widest range of print to Canva users in every corner of the world.”