HP infuses Amplify Partner Program with new AI-based training and benefits
Additions include an AI MasterClass training and certification program, and a new growth opportunity in AI Data Science
HP has unveiled a host of new AI-focused features to its Amplify Partner Program aimed at helping partners drive new opportunities and sustain long-term growth.
Announced at the company’s Amplify Partner Conference this week, the additions include the industry’s first role-based AI partner training and certification program, as well as a new Growth Play for AI Data Science initiative designed to reward partners for investment in areas beyond their specialization.
From May, partners will have access to the HP University-powered Future Ready MasterClass, which promises a broad range of topics to help partners educate and advise customers on AI products.
HP said it is developing the first set of training modules with chipmaker Nvidia and plans to work with more of its Alliance Partners for further releases to help partners stay ahead of the rapidly changing AI landscape.
“Designers, engineers, and creatives need the latest tools and capabilities to harness the potential of AI for their everyday workflows,” commented Bob Pette, vice president of enterprise platforms at Nvidia.
“Our work with HP will help empower their partners to utilize HP products and solutions, powered by NVIDIA, to cater to customer AI needs across the entire channel ecosystem.”
HP Amplify Growth Plays
May will also see HP Amplify commercial partners gain access to a new initiative called Amplify Growth Plays. Built around HP’s growth categories, the program has been designed to reward participating businesses with tailored benefits to help drive incremental partner profitability.
HP said its latest Growth Play will focus on AI and data science, and will reward partners with tailored benefits for investing in strategic focus areas that lay beyond their specializations.
Other Growth Plays that will be available include Digital Services, Video Collaboration, and Active Care Services.
Streamlined partner schemes
Additionally, HP revealed it is simplifying Amplify’s partner membership architecture in a bid to increase access to its expanded product and service portfolio. From May 1, the program will feature a new “tailored approach” and a two-track structure that includes Synergy and Power tracks.
As part of the changes, the Power track will include new Power Elite and Global Power Elite distinctions in a bid to reward and provide fresh revenue opportunities to partners operating on a large scale.
Elsewhere, HP also revealed it is extending its partner sustainability assessment and training initiative, HP Amplify Impact, to distribution partners and almost 50 new countries.
"HP’s Amplify Partner program stands out as an industry-leading partner program – the only channel program in the industry to go beyond performance-based models – encompassing capabilities, collaboration and unrivaled performance,” commented Kobi Elbaz, SVP and general manager of Global Channel, Sales Innovation and Operations at HP.
“Partners are essential to unlocking growth opportunities and serving customers and we aim to provide the right program, the right training, and the right growth opportunities and benefits to make it easier to sell our world-class products and services.”
Dan is a freelance writer and regular contributor to ChannelPro, covering the latest news stories across the IT, technology, and channel landscapes. Topics regularly cover cloud technologies, cyber security, software and operating system guides, and the latest mergers and acquisitions.
A journalism graduate from Leeds Beckett University, he combines a passion for the written word with a keen interest in the latest technology and its influence in an increasingly connected world.
He started writing for ChannelPro back in 2016, focusing on a mixture of news and technology guides, before becoming a regular contributor to ITPro. Elsewhere, he has previously written news and features across a range of other topics, including sport, music, and general news.
By Ross Kelly
By Ross Kelly
