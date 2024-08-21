Avanade names Rodrigo Caserta as new CEO

Microsoft solutions provider Avanade has announced the appointment of Rodrigo Caserta as its new CEO, effective from September 1.

Caserta has spent nearly a decade at Avanade and will step into the role from his current position as the company’s Global Technology Business Group lead. Since joining the business, the experienced leader has been credited with playing a key role in fostering a “people-first, client-focused culture”.

He will succeed Pamela Maynard, who will leave Avanade at the end of August to join Microsoft as chief AI transformation officer for its Microsoft Customer and Partner Solutions (MCAPS) business.

“It’s an honor to follow in Pam’s footsteps, who brought me into Avanade nearly a decade ago,” Caserta said. “The wisdom I’ve gained from her is invaluable, and it’s a privilege to uphold her legacy as Avanade’s next CEO.

“In an era marked by complex challenges, fierce competition, and the imperative to capitalize on AI, our clients have consistently found a trusted partner in Avanade. I am excited and look forward to this opportunity to lead, guided by our deep expertise, bold ambitions and a spirit of collaboration.”

Prior to his current role, Caserta has also served as Avanade’s general manager of Brazil and later as the company’s president of growth markets, where he is credited with leading significant growth in both revenue and headcount across the APAC and Latin America regions, as well as helping the company consistently outpace the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Karthik Narain, Avanade Board Chair and group chief executive of Accenture Technology, said Caserta’s wealth of experience will help extend the company’s leading position in the Microsoft services sector.

“I am excited to see Rodrigo, a long time Avanade leader, become CEO,” he said. “With enterprise and mid-market expertise, and a deep understanding of our clients and commitment to our people, he is the right person to lead Avanade as we expand market share.”

Maynard departs Avanade

A long time Avanade veteran, Pamela Maynard will leave the business after more than 16 years’ service across various leadership positions. In September 2019, she was appointed as CEO and went on to oversee a period of successful growth and company-wide transformation during her tenure.

“I thank Pam for her leadership, doubling our business and leading a cultural transformation focused on inclusion, diversity and well-being, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with her in her new role at Microsoft,” Narain added.

In her new role at Microsoft, Maynard lead AI transformation for MCAPS, leveraging the Redmond giant’s AI portfolio to drive both internal and customer transformation.

“For nearly a decade, Microsoft and Avanade have been at the forefront of AI innovation, with both Pam and Rodrigo playing a critical role in advancing our progress,” commented Judson Althoff, Microsoft’s chief commercial officer.

“I look forward to this new chapter, confident in their leadership and expertise, as we further strengthen the longstanding partnership between Microsoft and Avanade and pioneer new advancements in our industry.”