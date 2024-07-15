Box names Samantha Wessels as new EMEA president

Cloud storage provider Box has announced the appointment of Samantha Wessels as president of Box Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

A seasoned tech industry veteran, Wessels arrives with more than 20 years’ experience and has built a reputation for successfully leading teams at high-performing SaaS companies and large-scale integrators.

Most recently, she served as vice president of international at cybersecurity firm Snyk, where she is credited with driving double digit growth in both EMEA and APJ.

Prior to that, she held the role of vice president of EMEA sales at Elastic, establishing a successful go-to-market motion across key European markets.

She has also previously held leadership roles at NTT, including stints as senior vice president of global cloud sales, and senior vice president for group sales operations and enablement.

At Box, Wessels is tasked with leading the company’s next phase of growth across the EMEA region as it looks to successfully navigate major technology trends – such as the automation of business processes, the acceleration of AI innovation, and the need for secure data management. She replaces Sebastien Marotte, who vacates the position after three years in the role.

“As we enter into this new phase of opportunity, I’m thrilled to welcome Samantha to Box,” said Olivia Nottebohm, COO at Box. “Samantha’s appointment underscores our commitment to providing our EMEA customers with cutting-edge solutions and unparalleled support.

“Her track record of growing teams and driving business growth will be instrumental in accelerating the EMEA business, while navigating the unique opportunities and challenges of the EMEA market. I would also like to thank Sebastien Marotte for his three years of leadership at Box, and wish him the best in his next endeavor.”

Since first launching its business in EMEA in 2012, Box has established itself as a key player in the region and now has offices in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam, as well as new research and development offices in Warsaw’s Varso Tower, the EU’s tallest building.

The company has also achieved sustained growth with prominent organizations across EMEA adopting its Intelligent Content Cloud platform – including the Met Police, AstraZeneca, Arriva, BETC, Rémy Cointreau, and Eurostar.

“I am absolutely delighted to join Box at this important moment,” Wessels commented. “As organizations come to understand the untapped potential of content, the demand for a secure, intelligent platform to manage that content will continue to grow.

“Box’s innovative AI-driven solutions and strategic vision make it exceptionally well-positioned to meet this demand. I’m confident that Box is well-positioned to drive even greater value for enterprises across the EMEA region.”