Commsworld HR director Denise McDonnell joins company board

Scottish telecommunications network provider Commsworld has announced the appointment of HR director, Denise McDonnell, to its board of directors.

A seasoned HR veteran, McDonnell has more than 20 years’ experience in the field, including senior roles across public, private, and third sector organizations.

She joined Edinburgh-headquartered Commsworld two and a half years ago with a mission to lead the firm’s HR department through a period of strong growth.

In an announcement, Commsworld said McDonnell’s leadership has enabled the company to create a “robust HR service” that has enabled it to recruit, retain, and engage a highly skilled workforce.

“Denise brings with her a wealth of valuable experience and skills to an already very strong board at Commsworld,” commented Steve Langmead, Commsworld’s chief executive.

“She has helped to build an excellent HR function from the bones up at the company, and she will add tremendous value in what is a very important period for Commsworld as we continue to grow our operations across the UK.”

The workforce built under McDonnell’s leadership have been crucial in Commsworld’s securing of new contracts, which include multi-million-pound public sector contracts with Northumberland County Council, North Lanarkshire Council, as well as Renfrewshire Council.

The firm has also been able to provide connectivity across several high-profile events such as the inaugural 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, COP26, the Euro 2020 football championships, TRNSMT festival, and the World Pipe Band Championships.

Commsworld experience will stand McDonnell in good stead

Commenting on her appointment to the board, McDonnell said she will leverage her wealth of experience at Commsworld and beyond to add a “unique HR perspective and voice” to high-level company discussions.

“During my time with the business, Commsworld has been through an amazing transition in both size and shape,” she said.

“The company invested in developing its HR function to represent this, improving the overall employee experience – befitting a more mature, growing business.

“Commsworld is now a company with a strong infrastructure of support and delivery functions, and we continue to invest in and develop our people in line with the growth trajectory. I look forward to working with the board to continue to grow on these excellent foundations that have been laid.”