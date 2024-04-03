Kaspersky names new managing director for Europe

Cyber security specialist Kaspersky has announced the promotion of Alfonso Ramirez to the role of managing director for Europe.

A seasoned industry veteran, Ramirez brings more than 20 years’ experience to the role, including success in shaping development strategies and driving business growth within the IT business sector.

He first joined Kaspersky in 2008 as director of consumer business in Iberia, working to position the company’s consumer products in the region, and was later promoted to general manager, where he spent ten years directing the firm’s business strategies across Spain and Portugal.

Prior to joining Kaspersky, he held various senior sales and marketing positions at multinational companies.

In his new role as managing director for Europe, Ramirez will leverage this experience to lead Kaspersky’s consumer and corporate strategies across the wider continent.

“We are thrilled to welcome Alfonso Ramirez to lead our European operations," said Robert Cataldo, Kaspersky’s vice president of global sales.

"His extensive experience leading our markets in Iberia and strategic acumen will be instrumental in promoting Kaspersky's technology leadership approach in the region."

Channel Pro Newsletter Stay up to date with the latest Channel industry news and analysis with our twice-weekly newsletter Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Founded in 1997, Kaspersky provides a portfolio of cyber security and digital privacy solutions and services that incorporate endpoint protection, specialized security products, as well as its Cyber Immune solutions. The company currently serves more than 400 million customers worldwide, as well as over 220,000 corporate clients.

RELATED WHITEPAPER (Image credit: Zscaler) Discover how ZTNA can benefit your organization

As new managing director for Europe, Kaspersky said Ramirez will leverage the firm’s broad distribution and partner network to capitalize on business growth and revenue opportunities for all strategic segments – with a particular focus on cyber security for both enterprises and SMBs.

"I’m honored to embark on this journey to lead the European business,” Ramirez said. “In the ever-expanding threat landscape, companies and individuals alike are increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats and often do not have the right security measures in place.

“We believe that our award-winning approach is the cornerstone of the future of cyber security, and I am confident in our ability to propel our business to new heights in Europe, contributing to Kaspersky’s mission of building a safer world."