Kirsty Walker named as Agilitas’ new chief financial officer
The experienced financial leader will head up the firm’s financial operations as it looks to further growth
Global channel services giant Agilitas has announced the appointment of Kirsty Walker as its new chief financial officer (CFO), commencing later this month.
The seasoned finance executive brings more than 25 years’ experience to the role, having most recently served as senior commercial finance manager at logistics and supply chain solutions provider Wincanton.
During her time there, she was responsible for the company’s largest account across four locations, tackling the management of customer budgets, forecasts, as well as financial reporting.
Walker has also previously held positions at Exel Logistics as well as DHL Logistics, where she led customers’ financial strategies, cost-reduction opportunities, and growth evaluation as financial controller.
In an announcement, Agilitas CEO Sara Wilkes said Walker’s wide-ranging expertise will play a key role in the company’s future growth ambitions.
“We’re delighted to welcome Kirsty to our dynamic leadership team,” she commented. “With extensive financial and operational expertise within large and complex organizations, Kirsty’s leadership, knowledge, and drive will play an instrumental role in Agilitas’ future success.
“There are many exciting times ahead for our business and I look forward to working closely with Kirsty to execute our strategy and drive value for our customers.”
Headquartered in Nottingham, Agilitas IT Solutions specializes in supporting channel partners with the provision of tech solutions designed to reduce downtime, as well as increase efficiency, revenue, and growth.
In her role as CFO, Walker will now spearhead management of the company’s financial operations while working to ensure the firm’s financial information is successfully leveraged to support its future growth.
“To be a part of Agilitas’ as it embarks on its growth strategy is a fantastic opportunity,” Walker said. “It is a pioneering business and I have huge admiration for the knowledge, experience, and passion that exists across the organization.
“I am looking forward to working with the experienced and successful leadership team as we look to embark on the next step of the company’s journey.”
