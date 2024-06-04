Logpoint targets fresh growth opportunities under new CEO Mikkel Drucker

Logpoint has announced the appointment of Mikkel Drucker as its new chief executive officer as the cyber security provider looks to its next phase of growth.

An experienced technology executive, Drucker arrives with more than 20 years’ experience in driving growth at tech, IT and SaaS companies.

Most recently, he spent three years as CEO of Netigate, where he was instrumental in the software firm’s sale to a private equity fund, drove growth performance, and led the development of its platform through both organic means and acquisition.

Drucker also previously served as chief growth officer at Tacton, where he oversaw the SaaS business’ growth efforts and helped secure it a ‘leader’ spot in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for configure, price, and quote applications.

The seasoned veteran also co-founded Danish firm Lindrucker before leading it to a successful buyout, and has held leadership roles at Atea, Trustpilot, and Nokia.

In an announcement, Logpoint said Drucker’s appointment marks the next step on the company’s journey to becoming a “European cyber security powerhouse”.

“We’re excited to have Mikkel on board,” commented Jim Pflaging, chairman of the board at Logpoint.

“His experience with scaling businesses and overseeing organizational transformation to drive financial growth and his understanding of improving company offerings to accelerate market traction will be instrumental in enhancing Logpoint’s growth journey.

“Mikkel is an accomplished leader, and we look forward to working with him to turn Logpoint into a preferred cyber security partner for European mid-sized organizations and managed security service providers (MSSPs).”

Logpoint eyes fresh growth

As Europe’s largest, pure-play converged SIEM vendor, Logpoint specializes in solutions that collect and analyze security data to help organizations successfully tackle cyber attacks faster, as well as comply with data and cyber security regulations such as NIS2 and GDPR.

The company said Drucker’s appointment as CEO will enhance its financial growth as well as reinforce its commitment to democratizing cyber security solutions to mid-sized organizations.

Logpoint will now look to drive profitable organic ARR growth by increasing its market share in the European mid-market through strategic acquisitions, expansion of its channel and MSSP partnerships, as well as attracting cyber security talent as the business grows.

Additionally, the firm said it will seek acquisition opportunities to further bolster its market position.

“Logpoint is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the cyber security market growth with its European foundation, technology tailored to protect organizations in the mid-market, and outstanding customer and partner relationships,” Drucker said.

“I look forward to building on that strong foundation and establishing Logpoint as a strong European cyber security vendor and a great place to work.”