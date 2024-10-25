Microsoft announces EMEA leadership shakeup

Microsoft has announced a brace of regional leadership changes in a move the firm said reinforces its commitment to supporting customers and partners amid the ongoing shift to AI.

The reshuffle sees Clare Barclay appointed as president of enterprise and industry for EMEA, while Darren Hardman steps into Barclay’s previous role of CEO of Microsoft’s UK business.

“Clare and Darren both bring unique strengths and insights to their new roles,” said Ralph Haupter, Microsoft’s EMEA president, in an announcement.

“With this strategic leadership transition, we will bring the best of our industry and AI execution to our UK and EMEA customers.”

A seasoned company veteran, Barclay has spent more than 26 years at Microsoft and most recently served as CEO of its UK business.

During her four-year tenure in the role, she is credited with building notable partnerships with the likes of the London Stock Exchange Group, Vodafone, and Sainsbury’s as AI has gained prominence across the industry.

In her new position, Microsoft said Barclay will leverage her experience to drive innovation and growth with customers, digital innovators, startups, and partners across 120 markets in EMEA.

Microsoft has a new UK chief executive

Barclay's replacement, Darren Hardman, will take the reins of the UK business from November 1st, Microsoft confirmed.

“I am honoured to take on this new opportunity driving innovation and growth across 120 markets,” Barclay wrote in a LinkedIn update. “The business is in great hands with my successor, Darren Hardman, who I've had the pleasure of partnering with over many years.

“I will continue to be a huge champion of the UK and I’m confident that the best is yet to come. These are exciting times as we embrace the potential of AI for industry innovation and growth and I'm looking forward to the next chapter.”

Since joining the firm in April 2023 as corporate vice president for EMEA, Darren Hardman is credited with overseeing an industry centric approach to AI that has successfully established partnerships across both enterprise and startup customers across the region.

During that time, he also spearheaded the launch of Microsoft’s Software and Digital Platforms business in EMEA to serve the company’s digital native and ISV customers.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Hardman previously served as AWS’ CEO for the UK and Ireland, as well as president of Avanade UK. Microsoft said Hardman’s deep understanding of the UK market, combined with his commitment to innovation and AI, will help accelerate the technology ecosystem in the UK.

“The UK is one of the most innovative countries and sophisticated adopters of technology globally, especially in the realm of AI, and I'm incredibly excited to be leading our talented team in this dynamic market,” Hardman said on LinkedIn.